Popular Showmax reality show The Mommy Club is returning to our screens in February.
Though season three will see fan-favourites, Mrs Mops and Nozipho as friends of the show and not main cast members – four new ladies will be introduced.
Controversial mommies, Her Majesty and Mrs Sande, have returned to the show, while Nunurai and Ratile have left.
Meet the new cast members:
Mrs J
Mrs J is a charismatic 37-year-old wife and mother of three who is also a sangoma and a church owner. She said she was excited to join the show and show viewers how she handles all of her many roles.
“I’ve been following The Mommy Club from the beginning, and I love the concept. It beautifully showcases mothers with their children and their day-to-day lives,” she shared.
Meet the new cast members of The Mommy Club
Image: Supplied/Showmax
Image: Supplied/Showmax
“The moment I saw it, I knew it was something I’d consider to be a part of. I’m family-orientated. I'm a mom, a wife, a spiritualist and a businesswoman. This show represents the perfect blend of all the roles I embrace as a woman.”
Noksie Khumalo
Thirty-five-year-old Noksie is a wife, new mom and successful realtor who co-runs a thriving property business with her Scottish husband. Hailing from KwaZulu-Natal, this determined mother has worked tirelessly to reach the top.
When asked what she’ll bring to The Mommy Club, Noksie said: “I’m a new mom, so my perspective might be a bit different from the other ladies. I bring fresh energy and a youthful vibe, combined with a luxury mindset and an unbreakable spirit. I’m living proof that you can have it all – just watch me.”
Image: Supplied/Showmax
Pheladi
Thirty-one-year-old Pheladi is a divorced mother of two who tied the knot at just 23. Now, as a determined entrepreneur in farming, starting over from scratch, she’s navigating life’s challenges while rediscovering her dreams and ambitions.
“I joined The Mommy Club because I want to show people the real ups and downs of life. One moment, you’re on top, and the next, you’re down but that shouldn’t stop you from picking yourself back up and trying again,” she explained.
“I want viewers to see that no matter where you are, things can always get better. And of course, I’m here to add a little drama and plenty of sass along the way!”
Image: Supplied/Showmax
Vuyi
Forty-year-old Vuyi is a resilient mother of four who has faced the loss of the father of her kids. Her focus is on healing and raising her children. An entrepreneur in the hair industry, Vuyi said she was ready to share her deeply personal journey and offer support to other women in similar circumstances.
“I’ve experienced a lot of pain in my life, and I believe that to heal, I need to be open about it,” she reflected.
“There are many people who have been through what I’ve been through and I hope my story can give them the strength to keep going and remind them that they should never give up.”
Image: Supplied / Showmax
The Mommy Club will start streaming on Showmax from Saturday February 15. New episodes will air every Saturday.
SowetanLIVE
