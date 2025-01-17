Entertainment

YOUR BINGE PARTY | Catch Tyla's queen of popiano tour live on Showmax.com

17 January 2025 - 07:38
Tyla Seethal
Tyla Seethal
Image: Supplied

Tyla Showmax 

Showmax is breaking new ground as Africa’s first streaming service to live-stream a home-grown concert.

On January 18, fans across 44 African countries can watch Grammy-winning amapiano superstar Tyla perform live from the SunBet Arena, Pretoria, exclusively on Shomax.com.

For fans who missed her sold-out Cape Town and Pretoria shows, this exclusive live-stream offers a final chance to be part of the queen of popiano’s magical tour, fresh off her wins at the BET Awards, MTV Music Video Awards, and the Grammys. Tyla, the youngest African to win a Grammy, will showcase hits from her chart-topping debut album TYLA, which has amassed more than 1.6-billion streams. 

The Real Housewives of Lagos S3 — Showmax

Carolyna Hutchings, Mariam Adeyemi Timmer and Laura Ikeji return to the fan-favourite reality show The Real Housewives of Lagos, showcasing the lives of the most influential, glamorous women in Nigeria’s largest city. New cast members, Sophia Momodu, Adeola Diiadem Adeyemi and Dabota Lawson, bring plenty more shade and spice this season and the reunion of Carolyna and Laura is anything but peaceful – will they ever bury the hatchet from their season 1 feud?

Top five this week

Young, Famous & African: Season 3 – Netflix 

Africa's elite are back to the glitz, gossip and cutting shade of their opulent inner circle, where luxury meets legacy – and drama rules the day.

W.A.G.s to Riches – Netflix 

They're the wives and girlfriends of famous athletes and rap stars, but these stylishly smart W.A.G.s call the shots in this soapy reality series.

Power Book II: Ghost S4 – Showmax

The first spin-off series in the award-winning Power crime drama franchise, Ghost stars Critics Choice Rising Star winner Michael Rainey Jr as Tariq St Patrick, the son of drug dealer James “Ghost” St Patrick. Tariq must reconcile his past to rise to the top of the food chain and become who he needs to be to protect those he loves most. Golden Globe nominee Michael Ealy (Barbershop, Think Like A Man) joins the cast this season as detective Don Carter. 

Back in Action – Netflix

Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Matt and Emily (Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz) find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

Laid S1 Showmax

A romcom with a fatal twist, Laid follows Ruby, a woman who discovers her former lovers are dying in unusual ways. To figure out why and to stop it from happening again, she goes back through her sex timeline – with the help of her best friend – to confront her past.

SowetanLIVE

YOUR BINGE PARTY | Scorned wife seeks revenge for hubby's infidelity in Icala

Here are our top binge-worthy picks on Showmax and Disney for this week
Entertainment
1 week ago

YOUR BINGE PARTY | Watch if Bernard's crazy wishes will come true in ‘Genie’

Christmas fantasy movie from British writer-creator Richard Curtis. When Bernard (Paapa Essiedu) stumbles across a genie named Flora (Melissa ...
Entertainment
1 month ago

YOUR BINGE PARTY | Trust put to the test in Love Never Lies: SA

Renowned media personality Minnie YOUR BINGE PARTY | Dlamini hosts the local adaptation of the international reality series in the idyllic setting of ...
Entertainment
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation
Class of 2024 breaks all matric records