YOUR BINGE PARTY | Catch Tyla's queen of popiano tour live on Showmax.com

Showmax is breaking new ground as Africa’s first streaming service to live-stream a home-grown concert.
On January 18, fans across 44 African countries can watch Grammy-winning amapiano superstar Tyla perform live from the SunBet Arena, Pretoria, exclusively on Shomax.com.
For fans who missed her sold-out Cape Town and Pretoria shows, this exclusive live-stream offers a final chance to be part of the queen of popiano’s magical tour, fresh off her wins at the BET Awards, MTV Music Video Awards, and the Grammys. Tyla, the youngest African to win a Grammy, will showcase hits from her chart-topping debut album TYLA, which has amassed more than 1.6-billion streams.
The Real Housewives of Lagos S3 — Showmax
Carolyna Hutchings, Mariam Adeyemi Timmer and Laura Ikeji return to the fan-favourite reality show The Real Housewives of Lagos, showcasing the lives of the most influential, glamorous women in Nigeria’s largest city. New cast members, Sophia Momodu, Adeola Diiadem Adeyemi and Dabota Lawson, bring plenty more shade and spice this season and the reunion of Carolyna and Laura is anything but peaceful – will they ever bury the hatchet from their season 1 feud?
Top five this week
Young, Famous & African: Season 3 – Netflix
Catch Tyla's queen of popiano tour live on Showmax.com
Image: Supplied
Showmax is breaking new ground as Africa’s first streaming service to live-stream a home-grown concert.
On January 18, fans across 44 African countries can watch Grammy-winning amapiano superstar Tyla perform live from the SunBet Arena, Pretoria, exclusively on Shomax.com.
For fans who missed her sold-out Cape Town and Pretoria shows, this exclusive live-stream offers a final chance to be part of the queen of popiano’s magical tour, fresh off her wins at the BET Awards, MTV Music Video Awards, and the Grammys. Tyla, the youngest African to win a Grammy, will showcase hits from her chart-topping debut album TYLA, which has amassed more than 1.6-billion streams.
The Real Housewives of Lagos S3 — Showmax
Carolyna Hutchings, Mariam Adeyemi Timmer and Laura Ikeji return to the fan-favourite reality show The Real Housewives of Lagos, showcasing the lives of the most influential, glamorous women in Nigeria’s largest city. New cast members, Sophia Momodu, Adeola Diiadem Adeyemi and Dabota Lawson, bring plenty more shade and spice this season and the reunion of Carolyna and Laura is anything but peaceful – will they ever bury the hatchet from their season 1 feud?
Young, Famous & African: Season 3 – Netflix
Africa's elite are back to the glitz, gossip and cutting shade of their opulent inner circle, where luxury meets legacy – and drama rules the day.
W.A.G.s to Riches – Netflix
They're the wives and girlfriends of famous athletes and rap stars, but these stylishly smart W.A.G.s call the shots in this soapy reality series.
Power Book II: Ghost S4 – Showmax
The first spin-off series in the award-winning Power crime drama franchise, Ghost stars Critics Choice Rising Star winner Michael Rainey Jr as Tariq St Patrick, the son of drug dealer James “Ghost” St Patrick. Tariq must reconcile his past to rise to the top of the food chain and become who he needs to be to protect those he loves most. Golden Globe nominee Michael Ealy (Barbershop, Think Like A Man) joins the cast this season as detective Don Carter.
Back in Action – Netflix
Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Matt and Emily (Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz) find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.
Laid S1 Showmax
A romcom with a fatal twist, Laid follows Ruby, a woman who discovers her former lovers are dying in unusual ways. To figure out why and to stop it from happening again, she goes back through her sex timeline – with the help of her best friend – to confront her past.
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Scorned wife seeks revenge for hubby's infidelity in Icala
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Watch if Bernard's crazy wishes will come true in ‘Genie’
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Trust put to the test in Love Never Lies: SA
