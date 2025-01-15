In the show, he is Dr Ximba’s cousin and Sakhile’s uncle, though his connections to the family come with complicated undercurrents. Khalema spent several years in the army but was discharged under mysterious circumstances.
New faces join Muvhango cast
Tshabalala, Nkuna debut on popular soapie this month
Image: Supplied/SABC
Two new faces are set to join popular SABC soapie Muvhango in January.
Actress Gabisile Tshabalala will replace Bontle Rampa as Bubbles Mosipidi, a receptionist at Hanyani Holdings.
Speaking about joining the show, Tshablala said the transition was easy.
“I have joined a warm family that filled my heart in a way I did not think I needed. I feel like I am working in a team that loves each other. I have never joined a company that does actor workshops and team building for cast and crew. What Bab' Duma Ndlovu (filmmaker and producer) is doing is commendable.
“I am replacing an existing character known as Bubbles, and usually, that’s a very tricky transition when you find people who have been working together for a long time. In my case, I clicked right in and I felt at home,” she said.
Image: Supplied/SABC
Her first appearance will be on January 21.
Another new face on the show is actor and musician, Nicholas “Nick Soul” Nkuna who will be playing the role of Khalema Semenya, who is described as a streetwise “shark” with a mysterious history and questionable loyalties.
