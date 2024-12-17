SPOTLIGHT | From the 'Lion King' prequel to erotic thriller 'Babygirl' ...

The final episode of Spotlight for this year is jam-packed with blockbuster releases ranging from Mufasa: The Lion King to an erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman and an unlikely alliance taking shape in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.
The prequel to the 2019 live action box office hit The Lion King, Mufasa: The Lion King from award-winning director Barry Jenkins is the larger-than-life story of how the orphaned cub Mufasa became king and how brothers Scar and Mufasa became sworn enemies. A chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of misfits searching for their destinies. Starring winning voice actors John Kani, Beyoncé, Aaron Pierre and more. Don’t miss Spotlight’s segment from the local star-studded premiere event. Now at cinemas, 3D and IMAX.
In this erotic thriller, a high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she starts an affair with an intern. Babygirl debuted at this year’s Venice International Film Festival where Nicole Kidman won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress. The film was named one of the 10 films for 2024 by the National Board of Review. Directed by renowned Halina Reijn (Bodies Bodies Bodies, Instinct), Babygirl is a raw, electrifying and fearless movie with powerful performances. Fellow cast members include Antonio Banderas, Harris Dickinson and Sophie Wilde. At cinemas from December 25.
In the next outing of this popular franchise, Sonic, Knuckles and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow — a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is directed by Jeff Fowler and returns with an all-star cast including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and Idris Elba. Keanu Reeves joins the hit movie series. Watch as our trio seek help from an unlikely ally to defeat a new enemy. At cinemas, 4DX and D-Box from December 26.
Don’t miss Spotlight’s segment looking back at highlights of 2024 and what there is to look forward to in 2025. Season’s greetings till we see you again on January 23 2025.
