Entangled (Showmax)
Entangled S1 introduced us to Sharon, an overachiever in her 30s whose marriage to the love of her life, Sizwe, is disrupted by the sudden return of her ex, Julius, sparking a complex love triangle.
In season 2, Sisanda Henna (Devil’s Peak) takes over the role of Sizwe, played by Vuyo Ngcukana in season 1. Phuthi Khomo (Egoli, Imbewu) returns as Sharon, alongside 2024 National Film and Video Awards winner Vuyo Dabula (Five Fingers for Marseilles, The Butcher’s Soul), Safta nominee Senzo Radebe (Shaka iLembe), Pearl Modiadie (Law, Love and Betrayal), and award-winning comedian Mpho Popps.
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Scorned wife seeks revenge for hubby's infidelity in Icala
Icala S1 (Showmax)
A reckless and self-centred man thinks he’s about to die, so he confesses to his loving wife about the child he fathered with her BFF. Plot twist? He does not die. Written by Chris Q Radebe (One Week), Icala stars International Emmy nominee and Safta winner Lerato Mvelase (Isibaya, Home Affairs) as the scorned wife, alongside Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Award nominee Bheki Sibiya (eHostela) as her philandering husband. The cast also includes National Film and TV Award winner Sannah Mchunu (Gomora, Youngins).
Paradise (Disney)
January welcomes the release of the brand-new weekly series Paradise, from the executive producer of Only Murders in the Building. Paradise is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds. This is just the beginning as special agent Xavier Collins slowly uncovers the truth of this “picture perfect” world. Starring Sterling K Brown, James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson, Paradise is a gripping thriller where nothing is as it seems.
High Potential (Disney)
Another exciting new release this January is High Potential. Kaitlin Olson stars as a single mum who, following a series of unexpected events, finds herself solving crimes. The series itself is based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel.
Goosebumps (Disney)
Back for a second series is Goosebumps: The Vanishing, starring David Schwimmer, Sam McCarthy and Jayden Bartels. Twins Devin and Cece find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.
Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man (Disney)
This animated Marvel Wonder follows Peter Parker on his journey to become the Spider-Man we all know and love.
Nightbitch (Disney)
Based on the acclaimed novel and starring the incomparable Amy Adams, this darkly comedic and deeply moving film explores the life of a stay-at-home mom who begins to suspect she’s turning into a dog. Nightbitch is a must-watch for fans of thought-provoking, genre-defying cinema. Don’t miss it!
