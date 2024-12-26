She said yes! Candice Modiselle announces engagement

Candice Modiselle has shared exciting news of her engagement.
In a heartwarming post on Instagram, the beautiful bride-to-be posted a stunning picture of herself and her partner, dressed in traditional attire, with a gorgeous ring adorning her ring finger.
"'Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life.' A perfect expression of God’s abounding love. I’m in awe,” she captioned the post.
Candice's post was met with an outpouring of congratulations and well wishes from fans, friends and fellow celebrities.
Image: SUPPLIED
