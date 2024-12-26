Entertainment

She said yes! Candice Modiselle announces engagement

26 December 2024 - 17:08
Joy Mphande Journalist
TV personality Candice Modiselle is offically of the market.
TV personality Candice Modiselle is offically of the market.
Image: SUPPLIED

Candice Modiselle has shared exciting news of her engagement.

In a heartwarming post on Instagram, the beautiful bride-to-be posted a stunning picture of herself and her partner, dressed in traditional attire, with a gorgeous ring adorning her ring finger.

"'Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life.' A perfect expression of God’s abounding love. I’m in awe,” she captioned the post.

Candice's post was met with an outpouring of congratulations and well wishes from fans, friends and fellow celebrities.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

DBE Minister, Siviwe Gwarube to address commencement of BELA Act recommendations
ANC briefing on full implementation of the BELA bill