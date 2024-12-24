Former Gqeberha actor Bongile Mantsai is making a return to e.tv's Scandal.
He is well known for his villain roles on shows such as Number Number: Jozi Gold, Blood Psalms, Grootman & Sons and The Republic .
Scandal viewers will start seeing Mantsai on their small screens again from January.
Mantsai starred in the series as Mthunzi Mayiza a few years ago before leaving for Mzansi Magic's Gqeberha. News of his return to Scandal went viral on social media and was widely welcomed by fans.
“Bongile Mantsai is reportedly coming back to reprise his role as Mthunzi Mayiza in a Scandal spin-off which premieres in 2025 ❤️🔥,” one fan wrote.
Another said: “Scandal will now live up to its name and give us a thrilling show — plus Mayiza will shake things up to the core.”
Fans welcome Bongile Mantsai's return to e.tv's 'Scandal'
Image: Facebook
