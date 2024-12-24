Demure tops list of the most searched words

As the year comes to an end, digital platforms have released data that reveals the top searches, songs, pop culture moments, music and television shows that South Africans consumed the most in 2024.
Most Googled topic 2024
According to Google's Year in Search (YIS), there was a remarkable shift in online behaviour, with a notable surge in topics related to entertainment, current affairs and a curiosity about the lives and legacies of celebrities and influential figures who have passed away.
The most searched was “demure” — a word that became popular after a playful TikTok video that quickly went viral.
In SA, however, the Independent Electoral Commission emerged as the most searched event due to the elections that took place in May. The results of the US elections also interested South Africans, becoming the second most searched event on the list.
Most watched podcast
Podcasting is a medium that has seen an exponential rise over the past few years. Apple released its highly anticipated year-end podcast charts, showcasing the most popular shows and episodes of 2024 in SA.
The number one podcast on the platform is a business-related show titled The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett. Following closely behind at number two is controversial podcaster, Mac G's Podcast and Chill with Mac G. Mental health advocate Mpoomy Ledwaba's Wisdom and Wellness podcast came in at number five.
Most listened to song
According to Apple Music's 2024 Replay, Kabza De Small and Mthunzi had the number one song of the year in SA with Imithandazo and in Nigeria Seyi Vibez's Different Pattern was the most streamed song of the year.
“Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us takes the top streamed song on Apple Music globally, Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things is the most identified song on Shazam this year and Dua Lipa’s Houdini is the most spun song on radio around the world,” the platform said in a statement.
Most watched Showmax shows
While streaming service Showmax will only be releasing their Most Streamed of 2024 lists in January 2025, they have hinted that teenage drama series Youngins season two, has become the most streamed show in SA this year.
“Showmax's teen drama sensation Youngins has set the streets buzzing, with season two racking up the most first day views of any title on Showmax since the African streamer’s relaunch in February in partnership with Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky. This after #YounginsShowmaxS2 trended at #1 on X on its launch day,” the platform said in a statement.
“Youngins was also recently named Best South African Streaming Series at The Behind the Scenes Awards, while its season two trailer topped a million views in under 24 hours online,” they confirmed.
Speaking to SowetanLIVE, Showmax also confirmed that House of the Dragon is the most-watched international series and the only international series in the 10 most streamed titles on Showmax for 2024.
Demure tops list of the most searched words
