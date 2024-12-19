Cheers to 45 years of the White Star Miss Soweto pageant
Celebrating phenomenal women, community and change
As 2024 draws to a close, Soweto is celebrating a major milestone: the 45th anniversary of the iconic Miss Soweto pageant.
Over the decades, this event has evolved into more than just a beauty contest. Ignited by the passion and aspirations of young women, it has transformed lives and communities.
Sponsored by White Star, this celebration continues to uplift the remarkable daughters of Soweto, spotlighting their paths as queens, leaders and changemakers.
This year’s White Star Miss Soweto winner, 20-year-old Mbali Khumalo, embodies the spirit of the competition. A psychology student and daughter of a former Miss Soweto contestant, Mbali’s journey is both inspiring and deeply personal. “I owe this moment to my mom,” she said, reflecting on the family support that has shaped her path. With her platform, Mbali aims to inspire others to embrace their individuality and resilience.
WATCH | Miss Soweto 2024 Mbali Khumalo’s crowning moment.
But there’s more to Miss Soweto than just glitz and glamour. Contestants and winners alike are known for their dedication to social causes. Onthatile Mohuba, the first runner-up of the 2024 pageant, is passionately committed to enhancing education for under-resourced schools, and second runner-up Boitumelo Molotsane fervently advocates for the transformative power of learning. These initiatives highlight the broader impact of the pageant, which continues to amplify voices and foster change in communities.
In January 2025, Khumalo will host her Victory Parade and Food Donation Drive and is set to support a charity close to her heart. This initiative exemplifies the philanthropic spirit of Miss Soweto, as winners step into roles as community leaders and advocates for the underprivileged.
Reflecting on the pageant’s impressive legacy, Mokhele Makhothi, White Star marketing manager, said: “Miss Soweto is not just a pageant; it’s a transformative force that empowers women to break barriers and become leaders in their communities.” This sentiment resonates deeply throughout Soweto, a bustling locale rich with talent and untold stories yearning to be shared.
Looking into the future, with young leaders like Khumalo steering the ship, Miss Soweto is poised to continue its legacy of empowerment, nurturing connections, and celebrating the incredible tapestry of South African culture.
As the festive season unfolds, the Miss Soweto legacy serves as a reminder of the power of unity, courage and community. The lessons of its long history will continue to inspire future queens and leaders, ensuring its impact extends well beyond 2024.
Here’s to 45 years of Miss Soweto — a celebration of empowerment, transformation, and leadership — and to the exciting journey ahead.
