Cheers to 45 years of the White Star Miss Soweto pageant

As 2024 draws to a close, Soweto is celebrating a major milestone: the 45th anniversary of the iconic Miss Soweto pageant.

Over the decades, this event has evolved into more than just a beauty contest. Ignited by the passion and aspirations of young women, it has transformed lives and communities.

Sponsored by White Star, this celebration continues to uplift the remarkable daughters of Soweto, spotlighting their paths as queens, leaders and changemakers.

This year’s White Star Miss Soweto winner, 20-year-old Mbali Khumalo, embodies the spirit of the competition. A psychology student and daughter of a former Miss Soweto contestant, Mbali’s journey is both inspiring and deeply personal. “I owe this moment to my mom,” she said, reflecting on the family support that has shaped her path. With her platform, Mbali aims to inspire others to embrace their individuality and resilience.