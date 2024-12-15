As the weather cleared up, the stadium erupted when Brown emerged from a rising platform. The loud cheers filled the air, as Brown opened the concert with a track called Angel Number/Ten Toes from his new album 11:11, immediately engaging the audience with his signature style of dance and harmonising.
'South Africa. I love you. first show was history so let's make it again' — Chris Brown
Chris Brown's South African performance at FNB Stadium was nothing short of spectacular.
The multi-award-winning US singer and songwriter gave fans an unforgettable two-hour show, despite them having to face numerous challenges to get in.
After taking the stage, Brown took to Instagram to express his gratitude and excitement: “South Africa. I love you. First show was history so let’s make it again,” he wrote.
The night was filled with anticipation as fans faced frustrating delays in entering the venue, with network issues complicating the process.
Nompumelelo Mahlangu, who was seen trying to connect to the network to access tickets to go inside, told TimesLIVE fans were frustrated because they had to wait for more than an hour to access their tickets.
“The service has been disappointing, because we have been standing outside trying to access our tickets. They could have sent us emails because we paid. We can't be standing here because of their network,” she said.
Adding to the discomfort, rain poured down as fans struggled to make their way inside to see the sensational hit maker. But despite the adversity, once inside, the energy was electric.
The crowd's spirits were quickly lifted as local duo Major League DJz took to the stage as the opening act. Their high-energy set, featuring hits like iPlan and Imithandzo, had the crowd swaying in excitement, setting the tone for what was to come.
The excitement hit another high when Nigerian singer Lojay joined Brown on stage to perform Monalisa and Sensational'.
After rocking the crowd for more than two and a half hours, Brown expressed his gratitude: “I haven’t been here in a long time, I have been rocking for two and a half hours.
“You guys are a vibe. I appreciate that. I have been waiting my whole life for this kind of moment, so let’s end it with a bang.”
He then launched into the final song of the night, Forever, which set off a stunning fireworks display as the crowd cheered. The immersive choreography and unforgettable performance left fans in awe.
