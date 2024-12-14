'The circumstances under which you were born cannot determine where your future goes': Dr John Kani

“If they know they’re watching The Lion King, then they know what they’re in for. Thirty years of great entertainment across stages. Even the original Lion King was one of the biggest movies of all time,” said Lediga.
Lediga also shared his belief in the film’s strength, stating, “This movie takes the baton and kind of improves on it. As impossible as that seems, this movie improves on the last one.”
Mufasa: The Lion King, directed by Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins, explores the origin story of Mufasa, one of Disney’s most iconic characters. The film plays out as an extended flashback, with Rafiki telling young Kiara, played by Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of Simba, played by Donald Glover, and Nala, played by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, the legendary tale of her grandfather Mufasa’s life.
The narrative begins with Mufasa’s own childhood as an orphaned cub, abandoned and lost, until he meets Taka, a lion with a royal bloodline. Their bond sets in motion a tale of destiny, resilience and the testing of friendships.
After the global success of The Lion King which grossed nearly $1.7bn, Disney hopes Mufasa: The Lion King will strike a similar chord with audiences worldwide.
Produced by Mark Ceryak and Adele Romanski, this prequel promises to continue the legacy of a story loved by millions.
South African actress and producer Buntu Petse, known for her role as Nontle Mogale in Generations, also graced the red carpet, visibly glowing with her husband Londa Mavundla as she shared her thoughts on the importance of African stories.
“I think we’re heading towards an amalgamation of every nation now, and it’s a great thing to see the world so unified. But to have our mark and our stamp on that unified world, it’s like a badge of honour. These stories are important to carry through and tell for generations, especially for South Africa,” said Petse.
Among the star-studded attendees, actress Boity Thulo reminisced about her childhood love for The Lion King.
“When The Lion King came out, I was four years old, but I watched the movie probably 30 times. I know it word for word, all the voices,” said Thulo.
Reflecting on the film’s deeper emotional impact on the inner child, she added: “For us adults, it’s like a healing moment for the inner child. We get to experience what it was like when we were that age, excited for a film like this.”
Boity also shared her fondness for some of the film's most iconic characters, especially Pumbaa.
“If we’re going with voices, Pumbaa’s voice is my absolute favourite. But I really love Scar. Not because of the character, but because understanding his backstory helps us appreciate why he is the way he is. His songs are fantastic,” said Thulo.
The importance of telling African stories was also echoed by award-winning South African actress, director and producer Xolile Tshabalala, widely known for her role as Julia Motene in Generations: The Legacy.
“We should be authentically ourselves. I just want to see everything. I’m excited about everything. I’m excited about John Kani. We’re part of the global community, and we’re supposed to be part of it all,” said Tshabalala.
Actress Rami Chuene shared her love for The Lion King, calling it her favourite movie of all time.
YouTubers and new parents Regomoditswe and Modise Khoele also shared their reflections on the values they hope their son will learn from The Lion King.
“There’re so many values in the Lion King. I think I've watched it since I was tiny. So the values are knowing who you are. Knowing that there's obstacles in life but you can overcome them and knowing that no matter where you stand, you can also help other people as well. You are a symbol of prosperity, a symbol of kingship. You are a symbol that you can lead people and it doesn't have to be under dictatorship,” said Regomoditswe.
“I think my side is that he should remember who he is and that authority given to him already was at birth. If he remembers who his father is at this time then he'll know that he's got all the capabilities of being a king himself and being a leader — a great one, that is,” said Modise.
With its rich blend of African influences and universal themes of courage, destiny, and community, Mufasa: The Lion King promises to inspire and captivate audiences of all ages when it hits cinemas on December 20th.
In the words of Dr John Kani, as the lights go down: “We are going to sit and the story will unfold. And that’s what people must enjoy.”
'The circumstances under which you were born cannot determine where your future goes': Dr John Kani
“We are going to sit and the story will unfold. And that’s what people must enjoy.”
Image: Masi Losi
The iconic Lion King saga roars back to life with Mufasa: The Lion King and as the world prepares for its release the excitement is palpable.
At the red carpet premiere, legendary actor Dr John Kani, who returns as Rafiki, shared his heartfelt perspective on the power of storytelling, reminding us all that no matter where we come from, the stories we tell shape our futures.
“The circumstances under which you were born cannot determine where your future goes. We are all kids at heart. I'm 81 years old, but if you start telling me, ‘Once upon a time,’ I’m going to tell you a story. I’m a sucker for that.” he said with a twinkle in his eye.
Kani’s words were a reminder that no matter our age or circumstances, stories have the power to transport us into worlds beyond imagination.
“Forget your age. Forget your problems. Forget the world outside. Just stay with the story,” said Kani.
South African multi-award-winning actor, comedian, filmmaker and writer Kagiso Lediga, who plays the younger version of Rafiki in the film, echoed a sentiment of timeless entertainment.
“If they know they’re watching The Lion King, then they know what they’re in for. Thirty years of great entertainment across stages. Even the original Lion King was one of the biggest movies of all time,” said Lediga.
Lediga also shared his belief in the film’s strength, stating, “This movie takes the baton and kind of improves on it. As impossible as that seems, this movie improves on the last one.”
Mufasa: The Lion King, directed by Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins, explores the origin story of Mufasa, one of Disney’s most iconic characters. The film plays out as an extended flashback, with Rafiki telling young Kiara, played by Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of Simba, played by Donald Glover, and Nala, played by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, the legendary tale of her grandfather Mufasa’s life.
The narrative begins with Mufasa’s own childhood as an orphaned cub, abandoned and lost, until he meets Taka, a lion with a royal bloodline. Their bond sets in motion a tale of destiny, resilience and the testing of friendships.
After the global success of The Lion King which grossed nearly $1.7bn, Disney hopes Mufasa: The Lion King will strike a similar chord with audiences worldwide.
Produced by Mark Ceryak and Adele Romanski, this prequel promises to continue the legacy of a story loved by millions.
South African actress and producer Buntu Petse, known for her role as Nontle Mogale in Generations, also graced the red carpet, visibly glowing with her husband Londa Mavundla as she shared her thoughts on the importance of African stories.
“I think we’re heading towards an amalgamation of every nation now, and it’s a great thing to see the world so unified. But to have our mark and our stamp on that unified world, it’s like a badge of honour. These stories are important to carry through and tell for generations, especially for South Africa,” said Petse.
Among the star-studded attendees, actress Boity Thulo reminisced about her childhood love for The Lion King.
“When The Lion King came out, I was four years old, but I watched the movie probably 30 times. I know it word for word, all the voices,” said Thulo.
Reflecting on the film’s deeper emotional impact on the inner child, she added: “For us adults, it’s like a healing moment for the inner child. We get to experience what it was like when we were that age, excited for a film like this.”
Boity also shared her fondness for some of the film's most iconic characters, especially Pumbaa.
“If we’re going with voices, Pumbaa’s voice is my absolute favourite. But I really love Scar. Not because of the character, but because understanding his backstory helps us appreciate why he is the way he is. His songs are fantastic,” said Thulo.
The importance of telling African stories was also echoed by award-winning South African actress, director and producer Xolile Tshabalala, widely known for her role as Julia Motene in Generations: The Legacy.
“We should be authentically ourselves. I just want to see everything. I’m excited about everything. I’m excited about John Kani. We’re part of the global community, and we’re supposed to be part of it all,” said Tshabalala.
Actress Rami Chuene shared her love for The Lion King, calling it her favourite movie of all time.
YouTubers and new parents Regomoditswe and Modise Khoele also shared their reflections on the values they hope their son will learn from The Lion King.
“There’re so many values in the Lion King. I think I've watched it since I was tiny. So the values are knowing who you are. Knowing that there's obstacles in life but you can overcome them and knowing that no matter where you stand, you can also help other people as well. You are a symbol of prosperity, a symbol of kingship. You are a symbol that you can lead people and it doesn't have to be under dictatorship,” said Regomoditswe.
“I think my side is that he should remember who he is and that authority given to him already was at birth. If he remembers who his father is at this time then he'll know that he's got all the capabilities of being a king himself and being a leader — a great one, that is,” said Modise.
With its rich blend of African influences and universal themes of courage, destiny, and community, Mufasa: The Lion King promises to inspire and captivate audiences of all ages when it hits cinemas on December 20th.
In the words of Dr John Kani, as the lights go down: “We are going to sit and the story will unfold. And that’s what people must enjoy.”
IN PICS | See how Gert-Johan Coetzee is taking over Disney
James Earl Jones, renowned actor and voice of Mufasa, dies at 93
Kiss it better, baby! Youngins' Tabile Tau opens up
Moonchild Sanelly grows fan base on other continents
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos