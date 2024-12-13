YOUR BINGE PARTY | Watch if Bernard's crazy wishes will come true in ‘Genie’

Ingredients:
2 medium sized potatoes
Salted butter
A big handful of fresh baby spinach
2 big tablespoons of cream cheese
Mince – prepared the way you like it
Grated cheddar cheese – for the tops
Salt and pepper
Method:
Wash the potatoes and place them in a pot of salted water. Boil until cooked through. Take them out and place them on a plate, slice the middles open and add a knob of butter to each before adding your chosen filling.
In a small bowl add the chopped spinach and cream cheese. Add a bit of salt and pepper and give it a good mix. Have your mince ready in a separate bowl.
Place the two mixtures into your prepared potatoes. Season with salt and pepper before sprinkling some grated cheese over the top of each one. Place them into the air fryer at 180° for about 5 minutes.
Hint: Pierce potatoes with a fork, place on heatproof plate and microwave for 3-4 minutes on full power. Turn and microwave another 3 minutes, allow to rest for 2-5 minutes.
