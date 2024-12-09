Entertainment

Tyla mania: extra show added to SA tour due to overwhelming demand

Tyla's tygas have another chance to see star in action in Pretoria in January

09 December 2024 - 13:43
Joy Mphande Journalist
Tyla's musical style is characterised by a fusion of the pop and amapiano, with many calling her the "Queen of Popiano".
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Tyla's December tour in Mzansi proved she is the hottest sensation in the music industry as her enthusiastic fans, known as Tyla's Tygas, filled arenas for her sold-out shows in Cape Town and Pretoria.

Many have been hit by FOMO (fear of missing out) after footage from her electrifying performances was shared. However, they are set to get another opportunity to watch her live. Due to overwhelming demand, an extra show has been added to the Tyla SA Tour, with the singer set to return to the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria, on January 18.

“Everything that’s happening has surpassed anything I could have dreamt of. African music is going global and I’m so blessed to be one of the artists pushing the culture. I’ve been working on my sound for two years and I’m ready for the world to hear it,” Tyla said.

Reflecting on the two shows, Tyla took to her timeline, writing: “The past two shows felt like I was rocking my friends. ILY [I love you] South Africa.”

Tickets for the January show, priced from R500, are on sale exclusively at ticketmaster.co.za.

Supporting acts and guest artists will be announced later.

