YOUR BINGE PARTY | Trust put to the test in Love Never Lies: SA

Top 5 this week:
Izingane Zes’thembu (Showmax)
A spin-off from Uthando neS'thembu, the reality series follows businessman Musa Mseleku's children as they navigate life within a polygamous family. In Season 2, the Mseleku eldest children continue their journey of transitioning to young adults and forging stronger bonds. Mpumelelo, the second eldest, continues to juggle his baby mamas Vuyokazi and Tirelo, but is he mimicking his dad's life without the right resources, or is he just “delulu”?
Mpilo is turning 21 and can’t play dumb anymore, while Lwandle unveils his true character as he refuses to be in anyone's shadow and sets out to find love. Abongwe continues to be adamant that they all need to be closer, but her time in Johannesburg has rebuilt her confidence in who she is and it’s time her family tags along.
Disaster Holiday (Netflix)
A workaholic dad, trying to win over his kids, heads to the coast of Durban for a big work meeting – under the guise of a family road trip vacation.
Civil War (Showmax)
From Oscar-nominated writer-director Alex Garland (Ex Machina), Civil War journeys across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend on the White House.
Squid Game: Season 2 (Netflix)
Heralding the return of the worldwide hit, a new chapter unfolds as Gi-hun comes back with an agenda, having given up on leaving for the US.
Emperor of Ocean Park (Showmax)
Set between the worlds of politics, ivy league academia and the beaches of Martha’s Vineyard, Emperor of Ocean Park centres on Talcott Garland (Grantham Coleman from Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Lawmen: Bass Reeves), an ivy league law professor whose quiet life is shattered when his father, judge Oliver Garland (Oscar winner Forest Whitaker), dies of an apparent heart attack.
The judge was a failed Black nominee to the Supreme Court, and Tal’s sister (Tiffany Mack from Jessica Jones) believes his death was foul play – though she’s a former journalist who’s now a conspiracy theorist.
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Trust put to the test in Love Never Lies: SA
Image: SUPPLIED
Love Never Lies: South Africa (Netflix)
Renowned media personality Minnie Dlamini hosts the local adaptation of the international reality series in the idyllic setting of Knysna. Six couples put their love lives to the test by facing an eye-scanning lie detector designed to uncover the truth. Their commitment is further challenged by facing temptation from attractive singles. Lies unravel, hidden truths come to light, and emotions run high as bonds are pushed to breaking points. Beyond emotional stakes, a substantial cash prize of up to R1m awaits the most truthful couple.
Image: Shaun Uthum
Top 5 this week:
Izingane Zes’thembu (Showmax)
A spin-off from Uthando neS'thembu, the reality series follows businessman Musa Mseleku's children as they navigate life within a polygamous family. In Season 2, the Mseleku eldest children continue their journey of transitioning to young adults and forging stronger bonds. Mpumelelo, the second eldest, continues to juggle his baby mamas Vuyokazi and Tirelo, but is he mimicking his dad's life without the right resources, or is he just “delulu”?
Mpilo is turning 21 and can’t play dumb anymore, while Lwandle unveils his true character as he refuses to be in anyone's shadow and sets out to find love. Abongwe continues to be adamant that they all need to be closer, but her time in Johannesburg has rebuilt her confidence in who she is and it’s time her family tags along.
Disaster Holiday (Netflix)
A workaholic dad, trying to win over his kids, heads to the coast of Durban for a big work meeting – under the guise of a family road trip vacation.
Civil War (Showmax)
From Oscar-nominated writer-director Alex Garland (Ex Machina), Civil War journeys across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend on the White House.
Squid Game: Season 2 (Netflix)
Heralding the return of the worldwide hit, a new chapter unfolds as Gi-hun comes back with an agenda, having given up on leaving for the US.
Emperor of Ocean Park (Showmax)
Set between the worlds of politics, ivy league academia and the beaches of Martha’s Vineyard, Emperor of Ocean Park centres on Talcott Garland (Grantham Coleman from Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Lawmen: Bass Reeves), an ivy league law professor whose quiet life is shattered when his father, judge Oliver Garland (Oscar winner Forest Whitaker), dies of an apparent heart attack.
The judge was a failed Black nominee to the Supreme Court, and Tal’s sister (Tiffany Mack from Jessica Jones) believes his death was foul play – though she’s a former journalist who’s now a conspiracy theorist.
Quick sticks penne pasta by Dairy Gives You Go
Ingredients:
±150g of pasta of your choice
A tin of tuna Feta, crumbled
Sun-dried tomatoes (ore fresh tomato)
Handful of fresh coriander
Olive oil, juice of 1 fresh lemon Salt and pepper
Method:
Cook your pasta in a pot of salted boiling water according to the instructions on the packaging.
Once ready, drain and add to a bowl;
Drain the tuna and add it to the pasta.
Crumble about half a round of feta onto the pasta;
Slice up 3-4 sun-dried tomatoes and chop up the coriander, then add them to the bowl.
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Mabaso’s Family conundrum: to mourn or get rich quick?
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Cheating scandal leaves fiancé in a dilemma in Umjolo: The Gone Girl
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Watch as history unfolds when Jake Paul fights Mike Tyson
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Tyler Perry back with drama-filled Beauty in Black
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos