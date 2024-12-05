SPOTLIGHT | ‘Lord Of The Rings’ animated film delivers fantasy drama

The runway is set for the Christmas holidays to commence, and Spotlight’s episode this week covers spectacular movie releases lined up at cinemas for fans to feast on.
Acclaimed director Robert Zemeckis, best known for Forest Gump, Back to the Future and Cast Away, reunites Robin Wright and Tom Hanks in Here, a film dealing with the passage of time and portrayed and filmed in one place. The nostalgic and heartfelt film, unlike anything you have seen before, also stars Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly and is on at cinemas. Don’t miss presenter Collette Prince’s interview with Zemeckis and Wright about their experience filming the cinema release.
A highly anticipated animated release takes us back 183 years, before the events chronicled in the original The Lord of the Rings trilogy. In The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, childhood friends become sworn enemies when the brave Hèra defends her father’s kingdom at Helm’s Deep. From revered Japanese artist, writer and author Kenji Kamiyama, the film features voice cast Gaia Wise, Christopher Lee, Miranda Otto, Brian Cox and more. Prepare for fantasy drama delivered as a visually spectacular cinematic experience at cinemas and IMAX.
A joyful and adorable animated movie for the entire family features Niko, a flying reindeer who dreams about becoming part of Santa’s Flying Forces. When a threat looms of a cancelled Christmas, choices between loyalty, friendship and trust are unavoidable in Niko Saves Christmas, with friends old and new trying to find Santa’s sleigh and save everyone’s favourite celebration. At cinemas.
