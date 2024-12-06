Buti reflects on new role

Actor Zizipho Buti has reflected on her new role, saying she and her character had similarities in their experiences in terms of their relationships with their fathers.
Buti, who has also portrayed Nkululeko on Generations: The Legacy, stars in Soft Life, now streaming on Showmax.
Buti plays Owami Gqoji, an ordinary Tembisa woman who finds herself navigating the glamorous world of high-society companionship in a desperate attempt to pay off her mother’s escalating medical bills.
Sowetan: What has playing Owami taught you about society and its obsession with the “soft life” phenomenon?
Zizipho Buti: Owami’s story highlights the immense pressures many people face – be it financial struggles or family burdens – that can push them into compromising situations. It’s a reality that’s both heartbreaking and worth discussing more openly as a society.
Sowetan: Can you share a moment when you truly connected with Owami’s character?
Zizipho: While filming Soft Life and working to understand Owami, I realised how similar our experiences were, particularly in terms of our relationships with our fathers. My mother was in a relationship with her lecturer, who was married. Although he was married, and my mother and I were a secret in his life, he tried his best to be present for me. Owami didn’t have a relationship with her father, my experience was different in that way because, despite the circumstances of not growing up with him in the house, he still made an effort to support me. The parallels between our father-daughter dynamics were striking, and they helped me connect with Owami on a deeper level.
Sowetan: Was this the most challenging role you’ve played to date?
Zizipho: Definitely. Owami stretched me as a performer in ways I hadn’t anticipated. She’s highly emotional, which is the opposite of who I am in real life. Tapping into her pain and resilience was exhausting but deeply rewarding. I remember coming home from set feeling so exhausted from all of Owami’s crying but it was a good challenge.
Sowetan: What advice would you give to young people facing situations like Owami’s?
Zizipho: Stay true to yourself and never compromise your values or peace of mind for temporary gains. The choices we make should allow us to sleep at night, knowing we’ve preserved our integrity. Peace of mind is far more valuable than chasing a fleeting lifestyle.
Buti reflects on new role
Actor shares similar experience with relationship with dad
Image: SUPPLIED
