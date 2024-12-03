Entertainment

'No place like home': Thandiswa Mazwai to celebrate eventful year with State Theatre concert

03 December 2024 - 12:54
Joy Mphande Journalist
Musician, vocalist and songwriter Thandiswa Mazwai at her Parkhurst home in Johannesburg.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Celebrating an eventful year, Thandiswa Mazwai returns home with a thanksgiving show called “Umbulelo” on Saturday at the State Theatre in Pretoria.

The singer is expected to perform music from all four of her solo albums.

“Everything begins with gratitude. We all have to open our eyes to what is good in our lives even as we struggle through some adversity. I am doing this show to give that to uMdali [the creator], my family, my friends and supporters, for having stood by me and being the wind beneath my wings,” she told TshisaLIVE.

I have lived a life beyond my wildest dreams. I want to be remembered as someone who used their gifts to be of service to others
Thandiswa Mazwai

“This show is to give thanks to everyone who has supported me. My family, my friends and the beautiful people who listen to my music. I could not have done it without you and I look forward to singing along with you at the State Theatre.” 

This year Thandiswa celebrated 20 years of her iconic debut album Zabalaza, and released another instant classic album with SankofaThe release was followed by her making her debut on the Tiny Desk Concerts YouTube series which reached almost 900,000 views.

She also toured the world in November, performing in Boston and New York in the US, Toronto in Canada and London.

“This year has been lots of fun with performances at the Lincoln Centre in New York, a performance as part of Carnegie Hall Citywide festival and a recording of our TinyDesk performance for YouTube. We recently returned from performing at London Jazz Fest, so it’s hard to pick a favourite. What I will say is there is no place like home.”

“I have lived a life beyond my wildest dreams. I want to be remembered as someone who used their gifts to be of service to others.”

