The Mabaso’s Family Reunion: Season 1 (Netflix)
A family schemes to outwit ruthless criminals and the law when they discover a coffin stuffed with cash — and the wrong body — at their mother’s funeral.
Top 5 this week:
Kwa Njomane Season 2 (Showmax)
Kwa Njomane follows the lives of the Mhlongo family, led by the strong matriarch Smangele, alongside her children and sister, who have long faced stigma from their community due to their unconventional way of life. The show explores deep themes of LGBTQI+ identity, the journey of finding love, and the quest for self-discovery — all while navigating the complexities of family dynamics and societal expectations.
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Mabaso’s Family conundrum: to mourn or get rich quick?
Here are our top 5 selections for the week and a recipe for a refreshing drink.
Image: Supplied
The Mabaso’s Family Reunion: Season 1 (Netflix)
A family schemes to outwit ruthless criminals and the law when they discover a coffin stuffed with cash — and the wrong body — at their mother’s funeral.
Top 5 this week:
Kwa Njomane Season 2 (Showmax)
Kwa Njomane follows the lives of the Mhlongo family, led by the strong matriarch Smangele, alongside her children and sister, who have long faced stigma from their community due to their unconventional way of life. The show explores deep themes of LGBTQI+ identity, the journey of finding love, and the quest for self-discovery — all while navigating the complexities of family dynamics and societal expectations.
Our Oceans (Netflix)
Discover the stories beneath the surface of the water in this stunning nature documentary series which explores each of the earth’s five oceans.
Kung Fu Panda 4 (Showmax)
Jack Black returns to his role as Po, the world’s most unlikely kung fu master. When Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, but a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm. Po finds help in the form of crafty, quick-witted thief Zhen, a corsac fox who really gets under Po’s fur, but the comedic odd-couple duo will have to work together if they’re going to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon’s reptilian claws.
Spellbound (Netflix)
When a powerful spell turns her parents into giant monsters, a teenage princess must journey into the wild to reverse the curse before it's too late.
Heist 88 (Showmax)
Jeremy Horne, a criminal mastermind who decides to pull one last job before going to prison, recruits a group of young bank employees to steal $80m (about R1.4bn).
Image: SUPPLIED
Whipped chocolate ice latte by Dairy Gives You Go
Ingredients:
Method:
In a small jug/cup add the 1/4 cup of cream and the chocolate powder, using a handheld frother mix these two ingredients until they form a nice smooth cream. Set aside;
In a tall glass add a few blocks of ice, about 1/2 cup of milk and the espresso. Top this mixture with your chocolate cream. Give it a good stir and enjoy!
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Cheating scandal leaves fiancé in a dilemma in Umjolo: The Gone Girl
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Watch as history unfolds when Jake Paul fights Mike Tyson
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Catch Safta winners in deadly succession scrabble
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Tyler Perry back with drama-filled Beauty in Black
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos