Empowering futures: Miss Soweto 2024 finalists’ workshop journey

The finalists in the 2024 White Star Miss Soweto pageant experienced a series of transformative workshops designed to equip them with essential skills and insights ahead of the main pageant.

Held on October 19 at Ubuntu Kraal, the first workshop covered pageant expectations, financial literacy, personal branding, and teamwork through engaging icebreakers and group exercises.

The second workshop, led by renowned model Mirriam Ngomani on October 26, focused on building confidence and poise. Here, the contestants learnt modelling techniques, including walk timing and choreography, while fostering trust and collaboration among peers to help them shine in the competition.