Empowering futures: Miss Soweto 2024 finalists’ workshop journey
The contestants vying for this year’s crown have been preparing to shine on and off the stage. Here’s a look behind the scenes
The finalists in the 2024 White Star Miss Soweto pageant experienced a series of transformative workshops designed to equip them with essential skills and insights ahead of the main pageant.
Held on October 19 at Ubuntu Kraal, the first workshop covered pageant expectations, financial literacy, personal branding, and teamwork through engaging icebreakers and group exercises.
The second workshop, led by renowned model Mirriam Ngomani on October 26, focused on building confidence and poise. Here, the contestants learnt modelling techniques, including walk timing and choreography, while fostering trust and collaboration among peers to help them shine in the competition.
On November 2, the finalists continued their journey with inspiring addresses from former winners Miss Soweto 2014 Lungile Buhale, Miss Soweto 2022 Tsakane Sono and reigning Miss Soweto Paige Harvey.
Harvey emphasised the importance of setting personal goals and the transformative power of education, while Buhale spoke on self-love, mental health, and overcoming personal obstacles. Sono highlighted the role of active citizenship and community impact, encouraging the finalists to leverage their leadership potential to drive positive change.
Collectively, these workshops aimed to enhance the contestants’ personal growth, mental resilience, and commitment to social responsibility, preparing them for the pageant and their future endeavours.
This article was sponsored by White Star.