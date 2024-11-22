YOUR BINGE PARTY | Cheating scandal leaves fiancé in a dilemma in Umjolo: The Gone Girl

Umjolo: The Gone Girl (Netflix)
A couple's seemingly perfect relationship falters when one of them learns about the other's infidelity – but who said that relationships were easy?
Review: With the December holidays around the corner, we are likely to see many couples tying the knot. Umjolo: The Gone Girl looks into the ups and down of Lucky and Lethu's romance ahead of their big day.
Their romance takes a drastic turn when Lucky reveals his true colours of chasing skirts. This discovery puts Lethu in an awkward situation of whether to completely cut things with Lucky or be in an open relationship with him.
It's a great SA movie with a talented cast of not-so familiar faces. Don't watch it around kids as there's lots of tlof tlof. I'm looking forward to the next film in the four-part anthology series coming between December and February. Rating: 8/10 - Lindile Sifile, Sowetan News Editor
Top 5:
Law & Order: Organised Crime S4 (Showmax)
The seventh series in the mega-hit Law & Order franchise, Organised Crime sees Meloni reprise his long-standing Special Victims Unit role as Elliot Stabler, who’s now back at the NYPD after a devastating personal loss and determined to take on a complex web of criminality. Law & Order: Organised Crime has already been renewed for a fifth season.
Image: SUPPLIED
Meet Me Next Christmas (Netflix)
In pursuit of a fairytale romance, Layla (Christina Milian) must race through New York City with the help of a handsome and friendly ticket concierge (Devale Ellis) to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.
Don’t Come Home (Netflix)
A mother moves into her family's eerie old mansion, where she confronts dark secrets from the past after her young daughter mysteriously vanishes.
The Fall Guy (Showmax)
The Fall Guy stars Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling (Barbie’s Ken) as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred former stuntman who is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie – being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno – goes missing.
Hard Target (Netflix)
Take a trip down memory lane and watch Hard Target, starring Jean-Claude van Damme. He kicks into action as a former Marine who uncovers a vile criminal ring while helping a woman search for her father in New Orleans.
Yummy fried fish tacos
Image: SUPPLIED
Fried Fish Tacos by Dairy Give You Go
Ingredients:
Soft small tacos/wraps
Coleslaw
Frozen hake nuggets or fish fingers
Ready-made tzatziki
Avo – sliced
Pickled red onions – optional
Crumbly feta
Cilantro – optional
Fresh lime wedges
Method:
