This week’s episode of Spotlight includes everything Wicked, a local series in time for the holiday spirit and a heart-warming cinema release sure to make you laugh.
Wicked is a fantastical musical spectacle that has arrived at cinemas, 3D and IMAX, and is possibly one of the best big screen adaptations of hit Broadway musicals.
Musical maestro and director Jon M Chu has created an unprecedented world of the magical Oz, with every scene sung live on set by the phenomenal lead duo of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. With performances to match the most expensive film in history, the movie also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey and more.
Lifelong girlfriends in the second part of life unexpectedly find the elixir of youth when one goes through her late husband’s belongings, discovering an aged bottle of whisky, which turns out to be able to reverse the hands of time. Arthur's Whisky stars the dynamic trio of Patricia Hodge, Diane Keaton and Lulu, and is a heartfelt film about growing older and finding new adventures whatever your age. Now on at cinemas.
Gearing up for the holiday season? Join the Safta award-winning and much-loved Rey Sisters, Holly and Mimi, and discover the best family-friendly destinations in new local series Reycation, streaming on Viva Nation TV. From awe-inspiring world heritage sites and thrilling seaside holidays to hidden gems, viewers are taken along on this road trip series, reminding everybody the journey is as important as the destination.
SPOTLIGHT | A fantastical musical spectacle hits the big screen
‘Wicked’ stars the phenomenal lead duo of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
• Book your cinema tickets by visiting sterkinekor.com and numetro.co.za.
