Smash Afrika replaces Lawrence Maleka as Big Brother Mzansi host

Season 5 expected to start early next year

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 21 November 2024 - 17:13
Smash Afrika, whose real name is Afrika Mdutyulwa, will be replacing fan-favourite Lawrence Maleka.
As season five of Big Brother Mzansi prepares to make a return, the show has announced Smash Afrika as the new host.

Smash Afrika, whose real name is Afrika Mdutyulwa, will be replacing fan-favourite Lawrence Maleka, who shined as the host for the South African spin-off show for three seasons. 

As the new host, Smash Afrika is set to guide viewers through the twists, turns and drama that define the Big Brother Mzansi experience. The show’s return is expected to bring fresh surprises, new housemates and many thrilling moments, as fans are invited to tune in for what promises to be an action-packed season.

"I’m beyond grateful and honestly speechless because this opportunity was always meant to be. Looking back at my journey in radio and TV, it feels like everything I have done has been leading to this moment. I may not have shouted it from the rooftops or had it on a vision board, but deep down, I knew something big was coming," he said in a statement.

The former Massive Music presenter also revealed that his main aim as the host was to make people feel good.

"I’m hyped for the experience ahead and can’t wait to bring that energy to the audience at home and to the housemates whenever I can. I want to make sure everyone walks away feeling something good. The feel-good host is here baby! Let’s get it!"

The new season is expected to start early in 2025. Auditions were opened to the public from September to October.

