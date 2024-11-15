The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 and 2 (Netflix)
Part 1: After a dream wedding, Bella and Edward enter a new nightmare when a shocking development forces life-or-death decisions.
Part 2: In the series’ epic final chapter, Bella and Edward’s newborn daughter forces the couple into a life-altering confrontation with the Volturi.
The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice (Showmax)
It is packed with exclusive, behind-the-scenes glimpse into the glamorous lives of mothers from Durban’s Indian community, showcasing women who seem to have it all. The series delves into the intricate relationships between these dynamic mothers and their colourful extended families, revealing the delicate balance they strike between managing personal empires and raising the next generation.
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Watch as history unfolds when Jake Paul fights Mike Tyson
Image: Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson (Netflix)
Make sure to set your alarm for 2.45am on Saturday morning, because at 3am you will be watching one of the most anticipated events in sporting history. Jake Paul, a 27-year-old YouTuber will square up against 58-year-old professional heavyweight boxer Tyson in a bout not to be missed. It will be streamed live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Netflix has released a three-episode preview of the exhibition bout. The preview gives a glimpse of how the idea of the fight came about between the Youtuber and former heavyweight champion “Iron Mike”. We also get to see the behind-the-scene preparations, which include a rigorous marketing campaign and intense training by the two fighters.
Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson is a three-part, behind-the-scenes documentary series, with intimate access to The Problem Child, Jake "El Gallo" Paul and the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson as they prepare for their highly-anticipated heavyweight boxing mega event LIVE on Netflix on November 15th.
Will age triumph over experience? Warm up that pizza (recipe below), get comfy on the couch and watch history unfold in front of your eyes.
Big Girl Small World (Showmax)
A Kenyan romcom series that follows Ciku, a plus-size woman who stumbles through a journey of self-discovery after a humiliating scandal. In the process, she finds out what it means to live big in a world determined to shrink her. The 13-part series stars newcomers June Njenga as Ciku and Daine Njuguna as her former best friend Aisha.
Disaster Holiday (Netflix)
It brings a dash of chaos and a whole lot of laughs to the festive season. Produced by the sibling masterminds behind Burnt Onion Productions (How To Ruin Christmas, How To Ruin Valentines, Miseducation, Lobola Man), this family comedy is a perfect blend of humour and heart.
The Station Strangler (Showmax)
The latest true-crime feature documentary from IdeaCandy (Tracking Thabo Bester, Devilsdorp), The Station Strangler investigates a serial killer who is believed to have killed 21 young boys and one adult from the late 80s to the mid-90s on the Cape Flats. Norman Simons, a schoolteacher, was arrested but only convicted of one of the murders. Twenty-eight years after his imprisonment, Simons was released on parole, opening up fresh wounds in a community where justice has been denied for too long. The Station Strangler features interviews with relatives of the victims, lead investigator JD Kotze, serial killer profiler Micki Pistorius and Dr Allan Boesak, among others.
How to make a yummy cheese and anchovies pizza
Image: 123RF
By Darryl Hammond
Ingredients:
Method:
Tip: If you have any dough left, roll it out thinly, spread some chocolate spread over it and fold over. Cook for 15 minutes at 180°C. Voila — Dessert!
