Spotlight's episode this week covers the highly anticipated return of Sir Ridley Scott to the Colosseum, a spine-chilling local horror film and maestro Black Coffee’s honest conversation with the music industry.
Sir Ridley Scott, described as the director with “the very best eye in the business”, returns with the second chapter of the 2000 blockbuster Gladiator. Power, politics and vengeance set the stage in Gladiator II when Lucius returns to his home, determined to restore Rome to its former glory and freed from the hands of tyranny. Starring Hollywood’s finest, the film boasts Connie Nielsen, Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal. An intense and gritty must-see film on at the big screen, D-BOX, 4DX and IMAX.
A group of students en route to a music festival take a wrong turn and find themselves trapped in the clutches of a depraved family. Isolated from the world for years, this family is driven by hunger, a thirst for blood and savagery. Be prepared to be chilled to the bone in Bloedhond, streaming on eVOD. Produced by renowned filmmaker Rian van Heerden and starring Tony Caprari, Philicity Reeken, Zak Hendrikz and more.
The Black Coffee Foundation brings you the music exhibition and conference of this week that saw leading artists, giants of the industry and enthusiasts come together for an event of learning and insight. If you had the misfortune of missing the event, you can still learn from the maestro himself. Catch An Honest Conversation with Black Coffee, streaming on Viva Nation TV.
Don't miss what's coming up next week. All is not as it seems in the land of wizards and witches of Oz, in the eagerly awaited upcoming blockbuster release Wicked. The movie stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
SPOTLIGHT | Ridley Scott revisits the Colosseum
'Gladiator II' is a gritty tale of politics, freedom and vengeance
