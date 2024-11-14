Ahead of his fight against acclaimed, former professional boxer Mike Tyson, 27-year-old YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul is hoping for a David vs Goliath victory in their boxing match on Friday [Saturday at 3am SA Time].
Paul's face-off against Tyson will stream live on Netflix from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
According to ESPN, Paul – who is from Cleveland, Ohio – began his boxing career in 2018 with a boxing match against Deji Olatunji, where he won via a Technical Knockout. He then went on to win consecutive fights against Mike Perry, Ryan Bourland, Andre August and Nate Diaz. But then he suffered his first loss against Tommy Furry in February 2023.
Apart from a successful career as a boxer, Paul is also a successful YouTuber and actor.
On the other hand, Tyson's track record is impeccable. He boasts a career record of 50-6 with 44 victories via knockout, according to NBC. This match will see 58-year-old Tyson's return to the boxing ring for his first professional bout since 2005 – nearly 20 years later.
Although Tyson will only weigh in on Thursday evening, in 2020 he weighed 220.4 pounds (about 100kg), while Paul weighed 216 pounds (98kg) in October. Paul is 185,42cm tall while Tyson is 177,8cm tall.
Will you be watching the fight?
POLL | Who will emerge victorious between 'Iron Mike' and Jake Paul?
Image: Instagram
Ahead of his fight against acclaimed, former professional boxer Mike Tyson, 27-year-old YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul is hoping for a David vs Goliath victory in their boxing match on Friday [Saturday at 3am SA Time].
Paul's face-off against Tyson will stream live on Netflix from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
According to ESPN, Paul – who is from Cleveland, Ohio – began his boxing career in 2018 with a boxing match against Deji Olatunji, where he won via a Technical Knockout. He then went on to win consecutive fights against Mike Perry, Ryan Bourland, Andre August and Nate Diaz. But then he suffered his first loss against Tommy Furry in February 2023.
Apart from a successful career as a boxer, Paul is also a successful YouTuber and actor.
On the other hand, Tyson's track record is impeccable. He boasts a career record of 50-6 with 44 victories via knockout, according to NBC. This match will see 58-year-old Tyson's return to the boxing ring for his first professional bout since 2005 – nearly 20 years later.
Although Tyson will only weigh in on Thursday evening, in 2020 he weighed 220.4 pounds (about 100kg), while Paul weighed 216 pounds (98kg) in October. Paul is 185,42cm tall while Tyson is 177,8cm tall.
Will you be watching the fight?
SowetanLIVE
All systems go as Cassper versus Priddy Ugly gets medical approval
Cassper wants nothing but KO win in his next boxing match
Celeb bout boost for SA boxing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos