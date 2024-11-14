Entertainment

POLL | Who will emerge victorious between 'Iron Mike' and Jake Paul?

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 14 November 2024 - 17:39
Who will come up tops between 'Iron Mike' and Jake Paul?
Who will come up tops between 'Iron Mike' and Jake Paul?
Image: Instagram

Ahead of his fight against acclaimed, former professional boxer Mike Tyson, 27-year-old YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul is hoping for a David vs Goliath victory in their boxing match on Friday [Saturday at 3am SA Time].

Paul's face-off against Tyson will stream live on Netflix from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

According to ESPN, Paul – who is from Cleveland, Ohio – began his boxing career in 2018 with a boxing match against Deji Olatunji, where he won via a Technical Knockout. He then went on to win  consecutive fights against Mike Perry, Ryan Bourland, Andre August and Nate Diaz. But then he suffered his first loss against Tommy Furry in February 2023.

Apart from a successful career as a boxer, Paul is also a successful YouTuber and actor.

On the other hand, Tyson's track record is impeccable. He boasts a career record of 50-6 with 44 victories via knockout, according to NBC. This match will see 58-year-old Tyson's return to the boxing ring for his first professional bout since 2005 – nearly 20 years later.

Although Tyson will only weigh in on Thursday evening, in 2020 he weighed 220.4 pounds (about 100kg), while Paul weighed 216 pounds (98kg) in October. Paul is 185,42cm tall while Tyson is 177,8cm tall.

Will you be watching the fight?

SowetanLIVE

All systems go as Cassper versus Priddy Ugly gets medical approval

The pre-fight medical for TLB Boxing Promotion’s tournament scheduled to take place at Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday went well yesterday, ...
Sport
2 years ago

Cassper wants nothing but KO win in his next boxing match

With eleven days left rapper Cassper Nyovest wants nothing but a technical knockout (TKO) win in his next celebrity boxing match.
Entertainment
2 years ago

Celeb bout boost for SA boxing

The celebrity boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and Naakmusiq at the weekend was a much-needed boost for the long-suffering boxing community.
Opinion
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Police probe death of illegal miner retrieved from Stilfontein mine
New by-laws to be implemented for spaza shops