Afro-soul jazz artist Mandisi Dyantyis is to host an afternoon of poems, stories, and songs at 250 on Cedar in Fourways, Johannesburg, on November 29.
The Gqeberha-born singer, is a multi award-winning artist, composer, arranger and producer who unites the jazz idiom with Western classical and African indigenous music.
In 2022, Mandisi was one of six South African artists featured in a MultiChoice Origins campaign which was televised and featured at the Johannesburg Festival. In the same year, he lectured and curated stories with visual artist Nelson Makamo at Harvard University in Boston.
In 2023, Mandisi was commissioned to write music for Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story, a documentary about the South African rugby captain. He composed music for Nina: By Whatever Means, a ballet inspired by the artistry and activism of Nina Simone. A passionate road runner, Mandisi has successfully completed races such as the Two Oceans Marathon and the Comrades Marathon.
Mandisi graduated with a BMus Honours degree in jazz studies from the University of Cape Town and in 2024 earned his master's degree with distinction. Mandisi has performed with acclaimed musicians including Jimmy Dludlu, the Abdullah Ibrahim Big Band, Robbie Jansen, Max Vidima and Moreira Chonguiça.
Mandisi Dyantyis to welcome his fans for an afternoon of 'poems, stories and songs'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Afro-soul jazz artist Mandisi Dyantyis is to host an afternoon of poems, stories, and songs at 250 on Cedar in Fourways, Johannesburg, on November 29.
The Gqeberha-born singer, is a multi award-winning artist, composer, arranger and producer who unites the jazz idiom with Western classical and African indigenous music.
In 2022, Mandisi was one of six South African artists featured in a MultiChoice Origins campaign which was televised and featured at the Johannesburg Festival. In the same year, he lectured and curated stories with visual artist Nelson Makamo at Harvard University in Boston.
In 2023, Mandisi was commissioned to write music for Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story, a documentary about the South African rugby captain. He composed music for Nina: By Whatever Means, a ballet inspired by the artistry and activism of Nina Simone. A passionate road runner, Mandisi has successfully completed races such as the Two Oceans Marathon and the Comrades Marathon.
Mandisi graduated with a BMus Honours degree in jazz studies from the University of Cape Town and in 2024 earned his master's degree with distinction. Mandisi has performed with acclaimed musicians including Jimmy Dludlu, the Abdullah Ibrahim Big Band, Robbie Jansen, Max Vidima and Moreira Chonguiça.
‘Deeply honoured’: Wouter Kellerman earns Grammy nomination for collaborative album ‘Triveni’
Actor Lunathi Mampofu wins big at the Feather Awards
All the hard work I did over the years is finally paying off – Lordkez on Sama win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos