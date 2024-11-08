Entertainment

YOUR BINGE PARTY | Catch Safta winners in deadly succession scrabble

Top 5 to put on your watch list

By SowetanLIVE - 08 November 2024 - 13:07
My Brothers Keeper
My Brothers Keeper
My Brother's Keeper S1 (Showmax)

The telenovela tells the story of a family thrown into a deadly succession battle, as Nqubeko, portrayed by Wiseman Mncube, the headstrong and overambitious son of a mistress, breaks the rules of ukungenwa (a traditional custom whereby a widowed woman automatically becomes her brother-in-law's wife) by going after his brother’s widow, Fakazile, played by Zola Nombona.

The star-studded cast also includes Safta winners Mncube (Shaka iLembeThe Wife) and Nombona (Lockdown), as well as rising star Mnqobi Kunene (How to Manifest a ManOutlaws). 

My Brother's Keeper is produced by Rhythm World Productions, who are also behind massive hits like Sibongile & the Dlaminis and Umkhokha the Curse.

TOP 5 THIS WEEK:

Umjolo: The Gone Girl (Netflix)

A couple's seemingly perfect relationship falters when one of them learns about the other's infidelity – but who said that relationships were easy?

Lonely Planet (Netflix)

At an idyllic writers' retreat in Morocco, a newly single novelist finds an unexpected connection with a younger man who's re-evaluating his life choices. Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth star in this seductive romantic drama from writer-director Susannah Grant (Erin Brockovich).

Queens Court S2 (Showmax)

In this season of Queens Court, celebrity queens LisaRaye, K Michelle and London “Deelishis” Charles embark on a journey to find their forever partners. Even with success, fame and fortune, the one area they have not ruled is matters of the heart. In this era of self-discovery, these queens are opening their hearts to find their kings among 22 confident, successful men. 

Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete return to guide the new queens as they let go of the past, embrace new connections, and look for their happily ever after.

Chef's Table: Noodles (Netflix) 

Uncover the art of noodle-making with world-renowned chefs as they share their culinary journeys and the stories behind their delicious signature dishes.

Mr & Mrs Smith (Netflix)

A husband and wife struggle to keep their marriage alive until they realise they are both secretly working as assassins. Now, their respective assignments require them to kill each other. It's leaving the streaming service soon, catch it before it does.

While you watch snack on a delicious sardines, avo and atchaar toasted sandwich

Toast with sardines, avocado and atchar
Toast with sardines, avocado and atchar
Ingredients:

  • 2 avocados, chopped; Zest and juice of 1 lemon; 30ml (2 tbsp) avocado or olive oil + extra; 30ml (2 tbsp) water; Salt and pepper; ½ x 400g jar atchar; 120g tin sardines, drained; 2 slices bread of your choice, toasted

Method:

  • Make the avo mayo by blitzing half of the avocado, 45ml (3 tbsp) of lemon juice, oil and water until smooth. Season with salt.
  • Heat the atchaar in a frying pan on medium-high until warmed through.
  • Carefully open the sardines and remove the bones, if you like. Add to the pan and spoon over atchaar to warm. Take care not to break the sardines.
  • Drizzle the bread with extra oil. Spread with the avo mayo and top with the atchar sardines.
  • Combine the remaining avo with the rest of the lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon over the sardines. Scatter with lemon zest.

