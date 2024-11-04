Here's a recap of some jaw-dropping moments from the season:
The Bala Family season two was nothing short of drama
Image: X/MzansiMagic
Who is the villain in your family?
That person who takes the elder sibling role too far and meddles in your business and you're often left wondering why they are like that.
Would you take kindly to being told, via email, that you should stop using your surname for business purposes because it was a strong brand?
The Bala Family reality show has quickly become a favourite in Mzansi, with viewers often calling it an authentic, raw and entertaining show that isn't scripted or fake.
While season two ended on Sunday, it did not disappoint as we got to pick sides, witness relatable family drama, and feel all sorts of emotions while watching.
Here's a recap of some jaw-dropping moments from the season:
Phelo Bala's alcoholism making him spiral out
Phelo's drinking is an issue for the family and resulted in his brothers, Zwai and Loyiso, calling for an intervention to get him help. And while their efforts failed, Phelo caused a scene during the funeral service of his uncle [his father's twin]. An intoxicated Phelo spirals out of control and has a meltdown over the grave.
Pinky and Zwai vs the other family members
Being the eldest of the brothers, Zwai together with his older sister Pinky, tried to exercise their power over their siblings, which resulted in a series of disagreements throughout the season. The main issue was about Phelo's drinking problem and his allegedly sharing family secrets with outsiders. While Pinky and Zwai are hell-bent on sending him to rehab, Loyiso and his wife Jen are supportive of Phelo and have sympathy for him.
Pinky and Zwai also feel that Loyiso should not be involving his wife, while Pinky accuses Jen of keeping Loyiso away from the family.
Zwai scolds Loyiso in front of his wife
After a disagreement over Phelo, Zwai scolded Loyiso in front of his wife Jen. However, Loyiso stood up for himself and defended his wife when she was accused of being disrespectful.
Zwai prohibits Phelo from using the Bala surname for business purposes
While Zwai had previously revealed that Phelo's real name isn't Bala, as they do not share the same father, in the finale, Zwai reads out an email from 2019 in which he prohibits Phelo from using the Bala brand.
“Dear Phelo, your business opportunities were and are still highly due to the strength of the brand Bala, which you were afforded access to. Again, you’ll agree that this is way more than just a regular surname as it has immense value carried mostly by its reputation,” Zwai reads before banning Phelo from using the surname for commercial purposes.
“A lifelong investment went into this brand. To cut to the chase, I think it is only fair of me to allow you to willingly surrender the use of brand Bala for commercial use without taking legal steps,” he firmly said.
This resulted in Phelo pulling away from the B4 (Bala four siblings) to carve his own path.
