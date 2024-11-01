A grieving woman in an isolated forest encounters a serial killer who injects her with a paralytic drug. As her body shuts down, her fight for survival begins. From producer Sam Raimi, starring Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone) and Finn Wittrock.
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Tyler Perry back with drama-filled Beauty in Black
Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory (Crystle Stewart) is running a successful business, and they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.
Top 5 this week (on Netflix)
Love Is Blind: Season 7
A group of singles enter the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments.
Review: Best believe this season has brought all the drama! There are the few clout chasers, who want their five minutes of fame and get it, and then there the ones who are truly invested in the experiment. My faves! But at this rate its questionable if this experiment works as the history of happy couples is a bit slim. But that won't stop me from watching. Next season please! Rating: 8/10 - Gugu Phandle, Sowetan Digital Editor
Don't Move
A grieving woman in an isolated forest encounters a serial killer who injects her with a paralytic drug. As her body shuts down, her fight for survival begins. From producer Sam Raimi, starring Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone) and Finn Wittrock.
Simone Biles Rising Part 2
Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics.
Martha
Told in her own words, this candid documentary charts the unstoppable rise, sudden fall and hard-won comeback of lifestyle icon Martha Stewart.
Family Pack
When an old card game comes to life, a family jumps back in time to a medieval village where they must unmask werewolves to secure their return home.
Crispy Dunked Wings by Mpumelelo Dhlamini of Umpheko
Ingredients
Method
