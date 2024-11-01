Entertainment

YOUR BINGE PARTY | Tyler Perry back with drama-filled Beauty in Black

01 November 2024 - 08:24
Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory (Crystle Stewart) is running a successful business, and they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.

Top 5 this week (on Netflix)

Love Is Blind: Season 7

A group of singles enter the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments.

Review: Best believe this season has brought all the drama! There are the few clout chasers, who want their five minutes of fame and get it, and then there the ones who are truly invested in the experiment. My faves! But at this rate its questionable if this experiment works as the history of happy couples is a bit slim. But that won't stop me from watching. Next season please! Rating: 8/10 - Gugu Phandle, Sowetan Digital Editor

Don't Move

A grieving woman in an isolated forest encounters a serial killer who injects her with a paralytic drug. As her body shuts down, her fight for survival begins. From producer Sam Raimi, starring Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone) and Finn Wittrock.

Simone Biles Rising Part 2

Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics.

Martha

Told in her own words, this candid documentary charts the unstoppable rise, sudden fall and hard-won comeback of lifestyle icon Martha Stewart.

Family Pack

When an old card game comes to life, a family jumps back in time to a medieval village where they must unmask werewolves to secure their return home.

Crispy Dunked Wings by Mpumelelo Dhlamini of Umpheko 

Ingredients 

  • 1 cup Coca-Cola 
  • 1 cup BBQ sauce 
  • 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce 
  • 1/2 tsp corn flour 
  • 24 uncooked chicken wingettes and drumettes 
  • 1/2 tsp each salt and pepper
  • 1 cup buttermilk 
  • 1 cup seasoned flour (1 tbsp chicken spice mixed with 1 cup flour) 
  • 3 cups vegetable oil 
  • 1 resealable bag 
  • 1 tbsp of chicken spice 

Method 

  • Add the Coca-Cola, BBQ sauce, Worcestershire sauce and corn flour into a small pot. Stir together 
  • Place the pot over medium-low heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until thickened, stirring every 5 minutes intervals
  • Once thickened set aside 
  • Add the chicken to a large mixing bowl in a separate bowl. Season with salt and pepper, and add the buttermilk
  • Mix until all the chicken pieces are evenly coated 
  • For more tender chicken, leave the chicken in the buttermilk mixture overnight 
  • In a resealable bag add the seasoned flour 
  • Drop the buttermilk-soaked winglets into the bag in groups of 4
  • Seal the bag and shake until the chicken pieces are thoroughly coated 
  • In a medium-sized saucepan, heat the vegetable oil. To test if the heat of the oil, dip the back of a wooden spoon into the oil. When small bubbles begin to form around the spoon, the oil is ready
  • Gently lay the coated wings into the hot oil and fry, a few at a time, for 5-07 minutes or until golden brown 
  • Ensure to turn the pieces every 2 minutes
  • Once done, gently add the hot crispy wings into the Coca-Cola glaze and toss them until well- coated 
  • Chef's tip: Store the leftover glaze in the fridge and add them to stews or used marinade for meat for extra flavour 
  • Serve with wings garnished with coriander alongside a glass of Coca-Cola. 

