THE FIX | Stream from Thursday, October 31.
Set in a dystopian future Cape Town with toxic air, The Fix follows a model who takes a new designer drug at a party and suffers a shocking transformation. Pursued by forces with competing interests in the drug’s effects, Ella discovers that her mutations could save the human race.
Grace van Dien (Chrissy in Stranger Things S4) stars as Ella, opposite Daniel Sharman (Fear The Walking Dead, Teen Wolf), Safta nominee Keenan Arrison (Binnelanders), Clancy Brown (John Wick 4, The Penguin), and Nicole Fortuin (Alles Malan).
GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE | Stream from Monday, October 28.
The 15th biggest blockbuster of 2024 (so far), Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire picks up three years after Ghostbusters: Afterlife. When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an army of ghosts that casts a death chill upon the city, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to save the world from a second Ice Age.
Returning Afterlife cast include Paul Rudd, named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2021; Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard; Emmy nominees Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace; and Kenya-born Celeste O’Connor, while Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts are all back in their original Ghostbusters roles.
Chicago Sun-Times calls the film "a delightful balance of slimy ghost stuff, sharp one-liners, terrific VFX and a steady stream of callbacks to various characters, human and otherwise, from the 1984 movie".
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Sweet Bobby doccie presents a woman's lived catfishing ordeal
Image: Supplied
If you're craving chilling tales and supernatural thrills, this week’s binge party lineup on Showmax and Netflix has you covered.
From the jaw-dropping reality of online deception in Sweet Bobby to supernatural battles and horror hits like The Nun II and Five Nights at Freddy’s, these stories promise scares, suspense, and surprises.
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare (Netflix documentary)
Kirat falls for a man she meets online, only to get swept up in a virtual relationship that upends her life for years, in this shocking documentary.
"I just finished watching #SweetBobby on Netflix and I’m literally in awe that she was “catfished” for nine years. There were deeper issues at play. A lack of investigative skills, insecurities. The whole situation could have been avoided," wrote @itsarkeedah on X.
@lepa_vale, another social media user on X wrote: "Just watched “Sweet Bobby” on Netflix and while yes, there’s a sense of “girl why didn’t you catch on earlier” I think people don’t realise how early social media times there was no awareness of fake profiles/catfishing."
Rating 9/10 – Nwabisa Makunga, Sowetan editor
TALK TO ME | Stream now.
Named Best Horror Movie at the 2024 Critics Choice Super Awards, Talk To Me follows a group of friends who discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand. They soon become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.
THE NUN II | Stream from Thursday, October 31.
The highest-grossing horror movie in SA last year, The Nun II sees Sister Irene once again coming face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun – the greatest evil in The Conjuring universe.
Taissa Farmiga (American Horror Story) stars as Sister Irene, with Emmy winner Storm Reid (The Last of Us, Euphoria) as Sister Debra and Bonnie Aarons reprising her role as the demon nun.
FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S | Stream now.
The highest-grossing horror movie globally of 2023, Five Nights at Freddy's follows Mike, a troubled young man caring for his 10-year-old sister, Abby. Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of Abby, Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy's is what it seems as he is dragged into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.
The movie stars Josh Hutcherson.
SowetanLIVE
