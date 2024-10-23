Masemola, Musina to shake things up on Skeem Saam

Gopane will put Turfloop families under scrutiny as he vows to uncover the mysterious secret of what happened to his son.
Another addition to the cast will be Lesley Musina who is known for his role as Ndalamo on Muvhango. Musina will be playing Fefo, a character that will be bringing drama to Mr Kgomo and Melita’s life.
Award-winning actor Warren Masemola is set to join SABC 1's popular drama series Skeem Saam in November.
Masemola will be playing the character of Gopane, a Turfloop township (Limpopo) native who moved to Johannesburg to work as a taxi driver and makes a sudden appearance a few months after his son Smaki had mysteriously gone missing.
Gopane will put Turfloop families under scrutiny as he vows to uncover the mysterious secret of what happened to his son.
Speaking about filming for the show, the actor said he enjoys working on the set.
“It’s absolutely beautiful. I actually feel like I’m in Limpopo. Being a city boy who grew up in Tshwane, the set of Skeem Saam makes me feel like I’m back with my people,” he said.
Another addition to the cast will be Lesley Musina who is known for his role as Ndalamo on Muvhango. Musina will be playing Fefo, a character that will be bringing drama to Mr Kgomo and Melita’s life.
He is as an ordinary, charming and good-looking man on the surface, “but we soon discover a darker side to him. One that is full of menace and violence,” said Musina.
“Shooting Skeem Saam is a dream come true. What an amazing production. Everyone is so welcoming here and I immediately felt at home when the cast, crew and production welcomed me with open arms. It feels like I've been here forever,” he said about joining the show.
Masemola and Musina will be making their debut appearances on November 4 and November 20, respectively.
