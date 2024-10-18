LIONESS S2 | Binge from Monday, 21 October
Following the first season’s cliffhanger finale, Season 2 picks up with Bianca (Carla Classen) desperately searching for her missing husband, and Sam forced to shield her son Liam (Joshua Eady) at any cost.
The hit M-Net series is produced by multi-award-winners Ochre Moving Pictures (Housekeepers, Spoorloos, Fatal Seduction). Look out for the likes of Carl Beukes (The Shakedown) and Vinette Ebrahim (Koek) joining the cast this season.
It is up for nine awards at this year’s SAFTAs, including Best TV Drama.
GREAT AFRICAN MYSTERIES S1 | Binge from Monday, 21 October
Nominated for Best Cinematography in the Documentary category at this year’s Saftas, Great African Mysteries explores some of SA’s most fascinating and enduring mysteries.
Hosted by 702’s John Robbie, the series delves into the events surrounding the ill-fated Helderberg flight in 1987, the hunt for the Kruger millions, and the discovery of Homo naledi at the Cradle of Humankind, among other topics. The History Channel has already renewed Great African Mysteries for a second season.
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Musa Mseleku returns to host 'Mnakwethu' season 4
Image: Instagram/Musa Mseleku
Whether you're into real-life drama, gripping mysteries, or powerful adaptations, there's something for everyone in this week's must-watch shows.
Here's your binge party guide for Showmax:
MNAKWETHU S4 | Binge from Thursday, 24 October
Polygamist Musa Mseleku returns as the host of Mnakwethu next week.
Up for Most Entertaining Reality TV Show at The Behind The Scenes Awards on November 9, Mnakwethu, back for the fourth season, will see Mseleku still acting as counsel and mediator as men ask their wives to allow them to marry a second wife.
With success not always guaranteed, Mseleku assists the men in pleading their cases to their wives, helping them come to terms with the request and, sometimes, facilitating the meeting between the first and potential second wives.
ALL AMERICAN S6 | Binge from Friday, 18 October
In All American, two worlds collide when a star high school football player from South LA is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High.
Inspired by the life of pro footballer Spencer Paysinger, All American was nominated as Outstanding Drama Series at both the Black Reel and Image Awards. As Spencer, Daniel Ezra earned an Image Award nomination, while Karimah Westbrook was nominated for a Black Reel Award as his mother, Grace. Also, look out for Critics Choice winner Taye Diggs (the Best Man movies).
LIONESS S2 | Binge from Monday, 21 October
Following the first season’s cliffhanger finale, Season 2 picks up with Bianca (Carla Classen) desperately searching for her missing husband, and Sam forced to shield her son Liam (Joshua Eady) at any cost.
The hit M-Net series is produced by multi-award-winners Ochre Moving Pictures (Housekeepers, Spoorloos, Fatal Seduction). Look out for the likes of Carl Beukes (The Shakedown) and Vinette Ebrahim (Koek) joining the cast this season.
It is up for nine awards at this year’s SAFTAs, including Best TV Drama.
GREAT AFRICAN MYSTERIES S1 | Binge from Monday, 21 October
Nominated for Best Cinematography in the Documentary category at this year’s Saftas, Great African Mysteries explores some of SA’s most fascinating and enduring mysteries.
Hosted by 702’s John Robbie, the series delves into the events surrounding the ill-fated Helderberg flight in 1987, the hunt for the Kruger millions, and the discovery of Homo naledi at the Cradle of Humankind, among other topics. The History Channel has already renewed Great African Mysteries for a second season.
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI S3 | Binge from Monday, 21 October
The Real Housewives of Miami returns to Bravo and the drama on South Beach is hotter than ever. Guerdy’s Abraira shock breast cancer diagnosis and relationship revelations bring some friendships closer than ever while tearing others apart.
As Daily Beast says, “The Real Housewives of Miami is officially Bravo’s best franchise… This is the funniest, most vulnerable, and irresistible ensemble on Bravo.”
A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW | Binge from Monday, 21 October
An adaptation of Amor Towles’ best-selling novel, A Gentleman In Moscow follows Count Alexander Rostov, played by Emmy winner Ewan McGregor who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past has placed him on the wrong side of history.
SowetanLIVE
Makoma Mohale: The new rose of Bolobedu
Will the real Atlegang Songo please stand up?
Curtain falls on 'Gqeberha: The Empire' after two seasons
Ama Grootman puts spotlight on KZN's vibrant lifestyle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos