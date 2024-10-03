Entertainment

A second date added to US singer Chris Brown's Joburg concert

03 October 2024
Image: Jordan Strauss/File

A second date for the controversial Chris Brown concert in SA has been added. This after much debate on social media on whether the singer should be performing in the country because of his history of violence against women. 

The performances will be on December 14 and 15 at FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

Organisers of the event, Big Concerts, took to Instagram on Thursday evening to announce the second date for the show. 

"Due to unprecedented demand, @chrisbrownofficial has added a second date to his Live in Johannesburg, Breezy in South Africa concert!" 

Many social media users expressed how they were looking forward to see the singer. 

However, some were against it. 

At the forefront of expressing their disappointment over the concert is the popular women's advocacy group, Women for Change. The organisation started by releasing a statement on its social media and later a petition – to stop the singer from coming to the country to perform.

