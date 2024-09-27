Entertainment

IN PICS | Gauteng welcomes Joy of Jazz artists ahead of festival weekend

By Veli Nhlapo - 27 September 2024 - 10:47
Keiko Matsui, Shado Twala, Victor Masondo and Brenda Sisane at the Gauteng welcome event of the 25th edition of Standard Bank Joy of Jazz at Nelson Mandela Square, Johannesburg, September 26, 2024.
Keiko Matsui, Shado Twala, Victor Masondo and Brenda Sisane at the Gauteng welcome event of the 25th edition of Standard Bank Joy of Jazz at Nelson Mandela Square, Johannesburg, September 26, 2024.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Gauteng marked the start of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival with a welcome event at Nelson Mandela Square, kicking off an unforgettable celebration of music on Thursday night. The artists for the festival's 25th edition were in attendance ahead of the two-day festivities.

Sowetan photographer Veli Nhlapo captured the evening.

Maduvha Madima, Mimi Mtshali and Brenda Mtambo at the Gauteng welcome event of the 25th edition of Standard Bank Joy of Jazz at Nelson Mandela Square, Johannesburg, September 26, 2024.
Maduvha Madima, Mimi Mtshali and Brenda Mtambo at the Gauteng welcome event of the 25th edition of Standard Bank Joy of Jazz at Nelson Mandela Square, Johannesburg, September 26, 2024.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Artist Fatoumata Diwara from Mali and Keitumetse Madisha at the Gauteng welcome event of the 25th edition of Standard Bank Joy of Jazz at Nelson Mandela Square, Johannesburg, September 26, 2024.
Artist Fatoumata Diwara from Mali and Keitumetse Madisha at the Gauteng welcome event of the 25th edition of Standard Bank Joy of Jazz at Nelson Mandela Square, Johannesburg, September 26, 2024.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Vusi Nova at the Gauteng welcome event of the 25th edition of Standard Bank Joy of Jazz at Nelson Mandela Square, Johannesburg, September 26, 2024.
Vusi Nova at the Gauteng welcome event of the 25th edition of Standard Bank Joy of Jazz at Nelson Mandela Square, Johannesburg, September 26, 2024.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Langa Mavuso at the Gauteng welcome event of the 25th edition of Standard Bank Joy of Jazz at Nelson Mandela Square, Johannesburg, September 26, 2024.
Langa Mavuso at the Gauteng welcome event of the 25th edition of Standard Bank Joy of Jazz at Nelson Mandela Square, Johannesburg, September 26, 2024.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mantwa Chinoamadi-Mutshinya and Shado Twala at the Gauteng welcome event of the 25th edition of Standard Bank Joy of Jazz at Nelson Mandela Square, Johannesburg, September 26, 2024.
Mantwa Chinoamadi-Mutshinya and Shado Twala at the Gauteng welcome event of the 25th edition of Standard Bank Joy of Jazz at Nelson Mandela Square, Johannesburg, September 26, 2024.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Japanese keyboard player Keiko Matsui and her band at the Gauteng welcome event of the 25th edition of Standard Bank Joy of Jazz at Nelson Mandela Square, Johannesburg, September 26, 2024.
Japanese keyboard player Keiko Matsui and her band at the Gauteng welcome event of the 25th edition of Standard Bank Joy of Jazz at Nelson Mandela Square, Johannesburg, September 26, 2024.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Biko’s Manna | Maboneng, a place of light

Joburg’s hipster haven Maboneng Precinct — where trendy street style meets contemporary art, eclectic architecture, and thrill-seeking tourists, all ...
S Mag
2 days ago

Jazz cats gear up for their own awards ceremony at Soweto Theatre

Mzansi Jazz Awards will honour musicians in the prestigious ceremony set to take place at the Soweto Theatre.
Entertainment
1 month ago

Joy of Jazz masterclasses: Doing good for future generations

Last month, the 2024 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz celebrated Nelson Mandela Day with a youth development programme called the Jazz for Young People ...
Entertainment
1 month ago

Pilani Bubu on mission to restore African stories through music

Afro folk musician Pilani Bubu has praised the decline of American influence in homegrown sound and culture.
S Mag
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Midrand residential complex gutted by fire
Zelenskiy tells UN that Putin is planning to attack power plants