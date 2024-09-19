Born in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, , 35 year-old Swanepoel has been a Victoria’s Secret Angel since 2010. With more than 20-million Instagram followers, the mother of two and co-founder of sustainable swimwear brand Tropic of C, has been listed on the Forbes list of the World’s Highest Paid Models several times, including in 2016 with $7m (R122.59m) in earnings.
The VS event next month will mark the highly-anticipated return of the runway show, featuring everything from extravagant crystal-embellished lingerie to avant-garde athleisure — and is expected to make a comeback after the televised show was cancelled in 2019, due to pushback against it not being inclusive enough.
Dating back to 1995, the televised runway show, which is yet to announce its broadcast network, will feature a more diverse presentation of sizes and shapes, gender identities and cultural inclusivity.
A representative of Victoria’s Secret said: “The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is back, and will deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for — the glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings, entertainment — all through a powerful modern lens reflecting who we are today. Stay tuned, it only gets more iconic from here.”
Tyla & Candice Swanepoel bring Mzansi to Victoria’s Secret
Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images/ File photo
Tyla and Candice Swanepoel will be flying the South African flag at the highly anticipated Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to be held on October 15 in Brooklyn, New York.
Twenty-two-year-old singer Tyla has been selected as the musical headline for the prestigious event along with musical icon Cher, in a yet-to-be-announced all female line-up for the first time.
She was chosen for her “vibrant personality and innovative take on pop and R&B”, as well as an “integral” part of the “entertainment, glamour, and fashion” of this year’s show, according to a statement from Victoria’s Secret.
The global lingerie brand added that this show will bring the “glamour, wings, fashion and musical entertainment our customers know and love — with our values and brand mission of today at the forefront.”
Per the release, Tyla said: “Growing up, I was captivated by the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — the stunning outfits, iconic wings, and charismatic models. Now, I’m thrilled to be performing on this nostalgic and legendary stage.
“What’s even more exciting is the celebration of diversity, showcasing a broader range of beauty, which makes this moment truly special,” added the award-winning afrobeats artist.
Tyla will be performing alongside top supermodels including Tyra Banks, Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser and fellow South African Candice Swanepoel.
Image: @tropicofc via Instagram
Image: SUPPLIED
Born in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, , 35 year-old Swanepoel has been a Victoria’s Secret Angel since 2010. With more than 20-million Instagram followers, the mother of two and co-founder of sustainable swimwear brand Tropic of C, has been listed on the Forbes list of the World’s Highest Paid Models several times, including in 2016 with $7m (R122.59m) in earnings.
The VS event next month will mark the highly-anticipated return of the runway show, featuring everything from extravagant crystal-embellished lingerie to avant-garde athleisure — and is expected to make a comeback after the televised show was cancelled in 2019, due to pushback against it not being inclusive enough.
Dating back to 1995, the televised runway show, which is yet to announce its broadcast network, will feature a more diverse presentation of sizes and shapes, gender identities and cultural inclusivity.
A representative of Victoria’s Secret said: “The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is back, and will deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for — the glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings, entertainment — all through a powerful modern lens reflecting who we are today. Stay tuned, it only gets more iconic from here.”
A heritage issue celebrating legends and rising stars
Ringo happy young trailblazers will take Afropop to the future
Ain't nobody throw a party like Another Zero
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos