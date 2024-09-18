Gospel star Malusi Mbokazi makes a comeback with new EP
After the success of his second album The Revelation, released in 2021, gospel music sensation Malusi Mbokazi returns with The Full Circle Revival. The EP was launched last week at Johannesburg’s Café Noir in Illovo, offering an intimate setting to celebrate Mbokazi’s comeback.
The gospel star’s six-track EP features powerful, moving pieces such as uDondolo and Amaqhinga. The EP aims to solidify Mbokazi's position as one of the leading artists in the gospel genre. Known for his powerful voice and exceptional songwriting skills, Mbokazi's latest work is highly anticipated by fans and critics.
The Full Circle Revival promises to deliver inspiring and soul-stirring songs, showcasing Mbokazi's musical talent and deep-rooted faith. This release is expected to elevate his career and leave a lasting impact on the gospel music scene.
In 2019, Mbokazi's book A Great Pastor In Church But A Beast To His Family stirred controversy among some pastors but highlighted his commitment to honest discourse. Reflecting on his early life, shaped by his upbringing in a devoted and respected church family, Mbokazi shares an emotional and inspiring story about how he became the powerful vocalist he is today. The book’s title captures his childhood experience of admiration turned to disappointment when the very man who laid the foundation of their family caused its downfall.
From a life of abundance to sudden loss, Mbokazi reveals how these hardships drove him. Despite his father’s shortcomings, Mbokazi found solace and hope in his musical talent, a gift he inherited from his father. His talent helped him overcome adversity and find his place in the world of gospel music.
Throughout his career, Mbokazi has honed his skills in leadership, songwriting, producing, and mentoring, gaining a loyal following. His heartfelt messages and melodious voice have touched many, leading him to embrace his calling to sing, praise and worship, and spread the word of God worldwide.
Stream The Full Circle Revival EP here.
This article was sponsored by Gallo Music.