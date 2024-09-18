Gospel star Malusi Mbokazi makes a comeback with new EP

After the success of his second album The Revelation, released in 2021, gospel music sensation Malusi Mbokazi returns with The Full Circle Revival. The EP was launched last week at Johannesburg’s Café Noir in Illovo, offering an intimate setting to celebrate Mbokazi’s comeback.

The gospel star’s six-track EP features powerful, moving pieces such as uDondolo and Amaqhinga. The EP aims to solidify Mbokazi's position as one of the leading artists in the gospel genre. Known for his powerful voice and exceptional songwriting skills, Mbokazi's latest work is highly anticipated by fans and critics.

The Full Circle Revival promises to deliver inspiring and soul-stirring songs, showcasing Mbokazi's musical talent and deep-rooted faith. This release is expected to elevate his career and leave a lasting impact on the gospel music scene.