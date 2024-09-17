POLL | Which character will you miss when 'Gqeberha: The Empire' ends?

Mzansi Magic has pulled the plug on its 9pm daily drama Gqeberha: The Empire after two years.
The telenovela that depicts themes of dynasty, family, love, betrayal, polygamy and jealousy will conclude after the current second season.
Social media users have expressed mixed reactions to the show's cancellation.
