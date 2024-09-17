Entertainment

POLL | Which character will you miss when 'Gqeberha: The Empire' ends?

By SowetanLIVE - 17 September 2024 - 14:47
Actress Zikhona Sodlaka at the 7th Annual Royalty Soapie Awards at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria. File photo.
Actress Zikhona Sodlaka at the 7th Annual Royalty Soapie Awards at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Mzansi Magic has pulled the plug on its 9pm daily drama Gqeberha: The Empire after two years.

The telenovela that depicts themes of dynasty, family, love, betrayal, polygamy and jealousy will conclude after the current second season.

Social media users have expressed mixed reactions to the show's cancellation.

SowetanLIVE

Curtain falls on 'Gqeberha: The Empire' after two seasons

Mzansi Magic has pulled the plug on its 9pm daily drama 'Gqeberha: The Empire' after two years.
S Mag
10 hours ago

Actor Sello Motloung dies

"Rest in peace bra Sello. Your light will forever shine in our hearts."
News
1 day ago

Let's take it back to the beach with TV presenter Zanele Potelwa

Zanele Potelwa first auditioned to be a contestant on Tropika Island of Treasure, but serendipitously ended up as the host of season 11 filmed in ...
S Mag
5 days ago

TV Presenter Candice Modiselle speaks about love, new wedding show

Candice Modiselle will always be a romantic at heart and her dream wedding will be an intimate ceremony.
S Mag
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Homes set ablaze as wildfires rage out of control in Portugal | REUTERS
375 people displaced after fire destroys their shacks