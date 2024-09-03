Makhadzi channels Rihanna for 'miracle child' album cover

South African musician Ndivhudzannyi “Makhadzi” Ralivhona has unveiled the cover for her upcoming album Miracle Child, set to drop on October 7.
The cover, inspired by Barbadian singer Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty's Unapologetic album, shows Makhadzi unclothed with words such as miscarriage, polygamy, close mic, mojolo, Sars, art and culture, BET, one woman show and Phalaphala painted across her body, embracing her life experiences.
She said the words represent the pain and celebrations that have shaped her life and career.
“What’s life without challenges and celebrations? How do you know God if he has never come and rescued you and given you another chance to breathe and count more blessings? Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to introduce my album cover: A Miracle Child.
“I opened my wardrobe and found nothing to wear to cover my pain and celebrations. I decided not to cover them; instead, I chose to wear all my pain and celebrations. All challenges in life are God's protection and all celebrations are God's blessings and miracles,” she said.
The Ganama hitmaker has been through trials and tribulations during her career. From borrowing money to attend the BET Awards, where she won the prestigious Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act award in June, to owing Sars millions of rand, the cover serves as a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience of the musician.
“I think I’m a miracle child. If you know where I started and where I come from, God brought me to this world so those who don’t believe in his miracles can believe,” she said.
Miracle Child promises to be a deeply personal album, reflecting Makhadzi's journey through life's challenges and triumphs.
The bold and unapologetic nature of the cover has sparked a debate on social media, with some admiring Makhadzi's courage and vulnerability in using her platform to address sensitive topics. Others have criticised her for “copying” Rihanna's album.
Here are more reactions from X:
