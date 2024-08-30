This week’s Spotlight takes a closer look at a spanking-new TV crime comedy-drama offering, as well as the latest movie and documentary series streaming locally.
Proof of Payment — streaming on eVOD and starring Thabo Malema, Mandla Gaduka and Sibonginkosi Tenza — lets you in on a thrilling game of cat and mouse. Notorious con artist Lefa falls head over heels for Lebo. It is, however, just a clever game and a test to find out who is most skilled in the art of deception. Don’t miss Spotlight’s interviews with some of the cast members, in which they provide their take on this suspenseful drama.
Wild Cards is a brand-new Universal TV crime comedy-drama series featuring Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti. The latter stars as Cole Ellis, a water cop demoted from the rank of police detective, while the former plays Max Mitchell, a woman con artist. Unlikely events bring the two together, and they then seek to redeem themselves by working as a team to solve crimes. This fun, escapist series airs on DStv channel 117.
Streaming on Viva Nation TV, The First Ladies Africa is a new local doccie series that celebrates African women trailblazers, with the first 13 episodes now available to stream. Honouring the milestones of these leading women as the first females in their respective fields, the series features groundbreaking success stories from across the continent in science, aviation, winemaking, the arts, and many more occupations. Showcasing and celebrating women is not limited to the month of August alone!
SPOTLIGHT | Comedy-drama series offers up escapist crime-busting fun
And a new local doccie series on Viva Nation TV highlights the achievements of women in traditionally male-dominated fields such as science and aviation
Spotlight is our bite-sized entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
Watch all episodes
Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow Spotlight on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.
This week’s Spotlight takes a closer look at a spanking-new TV crime comedy-drama offering, as well as the latest movie and documentary series streaming locally.
Proof of Payment — streaming on eVOD and starring Thabo Malema, Mandla Gaduka and Sibonginkosi Tenza — lets you in on a thrilling game of cat and mouse. Notorious con artist Lefa falls head over heels for Lebo. It is, however, just a clever game and a test to find out who is most skilled in the art of deception. Don’t miss Spotlight’s interviews with some of the cast members, in which they provide their take on this suspenseful drama.
Wild Cards is a brand-new Universal TV crime comedy-drama series featuring Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti. The latter stars as Cole Ellis, a water cop demoted from the rank of police detective, while the former plays Max Mitchell, a woman con artist. Unlikely events bring the two together, and they then seek to redeem themselves by working as a team to solve crimes. This fun, escapist series airs on DStv channel 117.
Streaming on Viva Nation TV, The First Ladies Africa is a new local doccie series that celebrates African women trailblazers, with the first 13 episodes now available to stream. Honouring the milestones of these leading women as the first females in their respective fields, the series features groundbreaking success stories from across the continent in science, aviation, winemaking, the arts, and many more occupations. Showcasing and celebrating women is not limited to the month of August alone!
• Book your cinema tickets by visiting sterkinekor.com and numetro.co.za.
For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!
Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.
Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.
Competition giveaway: Movie hampers
To celebrate the release of Universal TV’s (DStv 117) Wild Cards, Spotlight has a Snappy Chef Fieldbar and Wild Cards hamper to give away. In addition, Spotlight also has five three-month Viva Nation TV subscriptions to give away in celebration of the release of The First Ladies Africa.
For full competition details and questions, head to the Spotlight South Africa Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by September 4 2024.
Terms and conditions apply.
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight South Africa on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.
SPOTLIGHT | Gritty thrillers and jazz-tastic basslines
SPOTLIGHT | New EP from The Parlotones; the truth about ‘Twisters’; previews of new movies
SPOTLIGHT | Eddie Murphy back in action; midyear sports festival on ESPN Africa
SPOTLIGHT | Gru's baby joins the family; man-eating aliens' origins; 'Treasure' family drama
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos