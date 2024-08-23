Jazz cats gear up for their own awards ceremony at Soweto Theatre

Founder of Mzansi Jazz Awards, Dr Mongezi Makhalima, is set to honour musicians in the prestigious ceremony at the Soweto Theatre next Saturday, August 31. TshisaLIVE caught up with him in preparation for the ceremony.
Background and Experience:
Could you share a bit about your background and how you got involved in organising the music awards?
I technically have two parallel careers — one as one of the top 30 global leadership coaches and secondly as an arts administrator, and music executive as well as a philanthropist. . I created the Mzansi Jazz Awards after a heated conversation among jazz heads in 2015 when many were complaining, as they had done before, about how marginalised jazz is in South Africa and not even recognised in major awards. In 2017, we launched the inaugural Mzansi Jazz Awards.
How long have you been working in the entertainment industry, particularly with a focus on jazz artists?
I’ve been working in the sector for the last 25 years, contributing as a creator and executive with classical orchestras, dance and theatre-making as well as movies. I’ve acted, composed music as well as led sector financing institutions and development institutions in South Africa. My direct involvement with jazz was mostly as a lover of the genre, but turned into administrator and music publisher at the launch of the jazz awards.
What inspired you to create the Mzansi Jazz Awards?
A complaint by many of the peers in the sector led me to change the status quo, and when no one in that group was making a move, I decided to lead by example.
What motivated you to celebrate Jazz artists specifically?
The idea and intention of the jazz awards is to celebrate, recognise and venerate jazz. Our intention is to elevate jazz back to the recognition of it as a genre to contend with, and a viable career path for those who are coming after us. As our latest campaign states, our aim is to make jazz sexy again!
How many Mzansi Jazz Awards have been held so far?
We are in our eighth year and already planning for the 10th celebration.
Why did you choose Soweto Theatre as the venue for the awards ceremony?
The Soweto Theatre has been our venue partner since 2021 when we emerged from Covid-19. The idea has been to stimulate awareness of jazz, especially in the townships — and Soweto is a great start as the home of Bra Jonas Gwangwa, Bra Barney Rachabane and Mam'Sibongile Khumalo, among many.
The eighth edition of the awards takes place on August 31 at 4pm.
Tell us about the categories:
We have 11 categories, split into two sets of music categories and a set of value chain categories. They are:
- Best Jazz Album
- Best Jazz Song
- Best Contemporary Jazz Album
- Best Traditional Jazz album
- Best Newcomer in Jazz
- Best Female Jazz Artist
- Best Male Jazz artist
- Best International Jazz Album
- Best International Collaboration
- Best Radio Station Promoting Jazz
- Best Venue for Jazz
- Lifetime Achievement Award
Are there any unique or special categories that set these awards apart?
The awards are unique because there’s no other awards specifically dedicated to jazz music on the continent.
What do you hope to achieve with the Mzansi Jazz Awards?
Fifteen years from now, we’re hoping to have attracted massive audiences onto jazz stages in South Africa from everywhere across the world.
How do you anticipate people will respond to the Mzansi Jazz Awards?
Initially there was a sense of suspicion that we were just taking a chance. Today we get tight support from the jazz community, who are fast recognising the awards as their very own initiative and a platform to promote their music. We’re getting a lot more interest from overseas and our audiences who attend the shows has more than doubled compared to 2017.
Are there any specific expectations or hopes you have regarding audience engagement and participation?
The Mzansi Jazz Awards features public voting categories for some of the music, and we invite audiences to visit our social media pages (@Zajazzawards) for information on how to vote for their favourite musicians, radio station and jazz clubs before Friday 30 August.
Anything else you’d like to share?
Jazz is young people’s music, not old people’s music as the myth has been perpetuated. The stats show that 80% of participants are 35 and below, [and] the music is also enjoyed by people of all ages.
Jazz cats gear up for their own awards ceremony at Soweto Theatre
Image: Supplied
Founder of Mzansi Jazz Awards, Dr Mongezi Makhalima, is set to honour musicians in the prestigious ceremony at the Soweto Theatre next Saturday, August 31. TshisaLIVE caught up with him in preparation for the ceremony.
Background and Experience:
Could you share a bit about your background and how you got involved in organising the music awards?
I technically have two parallel careers — one as one of the top 30 global leadership coaches and secondly as an arts administrator, and music executive as well as a philanthropist. . I created the Mzansi Jazz Awards after a heated conversation among jazz heads in 2015 when many were complaining, as they had done before, about how marginalised jazz is in South Africa and not even recognised in major awards. In 2017, we launched the inaugural Mzansi Jazz Awards.
How long have you been working in the entertainment industry, particularly with a focus on jazz artists?
I’ve been working in the sector for the last 25 years, contributing as a creator and executive with classical orchestras, dance and theatre-making as well as movies. I’ve acted, composed music as well as led sector financing institutions and development institutions in South Africa. My direct involvement with jazz was mostly as a lover of the genre, but turned into administrator and music publisher at the launch of the jazz awards.
What inspired you to create the Mzansi Jazz Awards?
A complaint by many of the peers in the sector led me to change the status quo, and when no one in that group was making a move, I decided to lead by example.
What motivated you to celebrate Jazz artists specifically?
The idea and intention of the jazz awards is to celebrate, recognise and venerate jazz. Our intention is to elevate jazz back to the recognition of it as a genre to contend with, and a viable career path for those who are coming after us. As our latest campaign states, our aim is to make jazz sexy again!
How many Mzansi Jazz Awards have been held so far?
We are in our eighth year and already planning for the 10th celebration.
Why did you choose Soweto Theatre as the venue for the awards ceremony?
The Soweto Theatre has been our venue partner since 2021 when we emerged from Covid-19. The idea has been to stimulate awareness of jazz, especially in the townships — and Soweto is a great start as the home of Bra Jonas Gwangwa, Bra Barney Rachabane and Mam'Sibongile Khumalo, among many.
The eighth edition of the awards takes place on August 31 at 4pm.
Tell us about the categories:
We have 11 categories, split into two sets of music categories and a set of value chain categories. They are:
Are there any unique or special categories that set these awards apart?
The awards are unique because there’s no other awards specifically dedicated to jazz music on the continent.
What do you hope to achieve with the Mzansi Jazz Awards?
Fifteen years from now, we’re hoping to have attracted massive audiences onto jazz stages in South Africa from everywhere across the world.
How do you anticipate people will respond to the Mzansi Jazz Awards?
Initially there was a sense of suspicion that we were just taking a chance. Today we get tight support from the jazz community, who are fast recognising the awards as their very own initiative and a platform to promote their music. We’re getting a lot more interest from overseas and our audiences who attend the shows has more than doubled compared to 2017.
Are there any specific expectations or hopes you have regarding audience engagement and participation?
The Mzansi Jazz Awards features public voting categories for some of the music, and we invite audiences to visit our social media pages (@Zajazzawards) for information on how to vote for their favourite musicians, radio station and jazz clubs before Friday 30 August.
Anything else you’d like to share?
Jazz is young people’s music, not old people’s music as the myth has been perpetuated. The stats show that 80% of participants are 35 and below, [and] the music is also enjoyed by people of all ages.
IN PICS | House of Zwide's Dorothy and Molefe finally wed
Stars celebrate Freedom Day by penning heartfelt letters to fellow artists
Soweto’s newest golden girl: Paige Harvey
Bright day for Eldos as Harvey scoops Miss Soweto crown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos