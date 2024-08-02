SPOTLIGHT | Gritty thrillers and jazz-tastic basslines

This week’s episode of Spotlight looks at a new suspense thriller and a crime drama releasing at cinemas, as well as the rhythmic sounds of a formidable South African jazz-bass player’s latest EP.
Trap — at cinemas and D-Box Friday — is a suspense thriller from genre maestro M Night Shyamalan and takes cinema goers on a cat-and-mouse game when a father and his teenage daughter realise they’re at the centre of a sinister event while watching a concert. When law enforcement sets an elaborate trap to catch a serial killer among thousands of concertgoers, the unfolding events between 300 cops, 20,000 fans and one killer will keep you on the edge of your seat. Starring Josh Harnett, Saleka Shyamalan and Ariel Donoghue.
The Bikeriders, now showing at cinemas, is inspired by true events that took place in a Midwestern motorcycle club, where a group of outsiders shared a simple way of life on the road. The club evolved from a gathering place to a sinister meeting place for a gang that then became involved in the dangerous underworld of crime, threatening the original group’s way of life. Based on Danny Lyon’s photo book illustrating the real lives of the Vandals Motorcycle Club, the movie is directed by Jeff Nichols (Take Shelter, Mud) and stars Tom Hardy, Austin Butler and Jodie Comer. Gripping, gritty and raw.
New EP release Africa by Lucas Senyatso, renowned jazz bass player, is his first release in 18 years and is a four-track EP that combines jazz, Setswana and afro-soul, creating a multiverse of sounds. The Mahikeng-born bassist and composer has a career spanning many acclaimed collaborations with music legends such as Hugh Masekela and Judith Sephuma. This new release further cements his formidable influence on the music industry. Available now on all audio streaming platforms.
Don't miss the Women's Month tributes at cinemas this August. Check out the following movies directed by or starring top female talent: The Fabulous Four starring Bette Midler, Megan Mullally, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Susan Sarandon; The Watchers directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and starring Dakota Fanning; Blink Twice directed by Zoë Kravitz; It Ends with Us starring Blake Lively; and Borderlands starring Cate Blanchett, Ariana Greenblatt and Gina Gershon.
SPOTLIGHT | Gritty thrillers and jazz-tastic basslines
‘Trap’ is certain to keep you on the edge of your seat — or get into the spirit of Women’s Month by immersing yourself in movies made by or starring top female talent
• Book your cinema tickets by visiting sterkinekor.com and numetro.co.za.
