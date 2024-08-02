Entertainment

Joy of Jazz masterclasses: Doing good for future generations

By SowetanLIVE - 02 August 2024 - 14:53
These celebrated artists participated in the masterclass during Mandela Month.
These celebrated artists participated in the masterclass during Mandela Month.
Image: Supplied

Last month, the 2024 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz celebrated Nelson Mandela Day with a youth development programme called the Jazz for Young People Masterclasses and Jam Session at the South African National School of Arts in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. 

Doing Good for The Good of our Future Generations – a Jazz for Young People initiativeaims to raise R500,000 for the renovations at the school.The celebrations brought together renowned musicians and the school's alumni as masterclass instructors. 

The masterclasses covered various disciplines of jazz and were led by distinguished artists and headliners of the 2024 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, including Mpumi Dhlamini and Mandla Mlangeni (Diphala Stage), the Dinaledi Stage featured acapella group Beyond Vocal, and Zoë Modiga, who taught local principles. 

Conga Stage acts, Fundile "Fdeezus" Dlamini and Angelo Roman, gave a masterclass on professional practice and fundamentals of rhythm. While from Mbira Stage performer, Langa Mavuso, Linda Sikhakhane, and Thando Mathebula gave a masterclass on the art of improvisation.

Joy of Jazz celebrates 25 years with 50 top class acts

How do you honour 25 milestone years of Joy of Jazz? The answer is loaded, but the short and simple response is with 50 top-rated musicians from more ...
S Mag
2 months ago

Love for culinary arts prides restaurant’s head chef with plating

The architectural feat of the contemporary Michelangelo Towers sits at the heartbeat of Sandton’s central business district.  Seeking to tower itself ...
S Mag
1 month ago

IN PICS |Tears flow as Luzipo pays tribute to Bosman

Jazz and Afro-soul vocalist Titi Luzipo gave a fitting tribute to the late singer Gloria Bosman at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz at the Sandton ...
Entertainment
10 months ago

IN PICS | SA musos shine at the Joy of Jazz

Music lovers came out in their numbers to enjoy the first night of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz that kicked off at the Sandton Convention Center in ...
Entertainment
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Survivor relives horrific Kanana tavern shooting
Contraband confiscated in Sun City Prison raid