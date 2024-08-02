Last month, the 2024 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz celebrated Nelson Mandela Day with a youth development programme called the Jazz for Young People Masterclasses and Jam Session at the South African National School of Arts in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
Doing Good for The Good of our Future Generations – a Jazz for Young People initiative – aims to raise R500,000 for the renovations at the school.The celebrations brought together renowned musicians and the school's alumni as masterclass instructors.
The masterclasses covered various disciplines of jazz and were led by distinguished artists and headliners of the 2024 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, including Mpumi Dhlamini and Mandla Mlangeni (Diphala Stage), the Dinaledi Stage featured acapella group Beyond Vocal, and Zoë Modiga, who taught local principles.
Conga Stage acts, Fundile "Fdeezus" Dlamini and Angelo Roman, gave a masterclass on professional practice and fundamentals of rhythm. While from Mbira Stage performer, Langa Mavuso, Linda Sikhakhane, and Thando Mathebula gave a masterclass on the art of improvisation.
Joy of Jazz masterclasses: Doing good for future generations
Image: Supplied
Last month, the 2024 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz celebrated Nelson Mandela Day with a youth development programme called the Jazz for Young People Masterclasses and Jam Session at the South African National School of Arts in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
Doing Good for The Good of our Future Generations – a Jazz for Young People initiative – aims to raise R500,000 for the renovations at the school.The celebrations brought together renowned musicians and the school's alumni as masterclass instructors.
The masterclasses covered various disciplines of jazz and were led by distinguished artists and headliners of the 2024 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, including Mpumi Dhlamini and Mandla Mlangeni (Diphala Stage), the Dinaledi Stage featured acapella group Beyond Vocal, and Zoë Modiga, who taught local principles.
Conga Stage acts, Fundile "Fdeezus" Dlamini and Angelo Roman, gave a masterclass on professional practice and fundamentals of rhythm. While from Mbira Stage performer, Langa Mavuso, Linda Sikhakhane, and Thando Mathebula gave a masterclass on the art of improvisation.
Joy of Jazz celebrates 25 years with 50 top class acts
Love for culinary arts prides restaurant’s head chef with plating
IN PICS |Tears flow as Luzipo pays tribute to Bosman
IN PICS | SA musos shine at the Joy of Jazz
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos