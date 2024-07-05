Entertainment

South Africans remember iconic 'Muvhango' moments as it comes to an end after 27 years

05 July 2024 - 11:57
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
Viewers bid farewell to 'Muvhango'.
Image: Muvhango/ Facebook

After the shock news of SABC2 soapie Muvhango coming to an end, viewers took to social media to look back at some of the show's best moments and iconic actors who graced TV screens for 27 years.

The popular Tshivenda drama aired on SABC2 in 1997 and portrayed life in Venda rural Thohoyandou mixing with modern life of people from the tribe living in the city.

Many South Africans grew up watching the show and it had become part of a routine, especially for the Venda people, as they got to see their stories portrayed on TV while educating other people from different tribes about the dynamics of tradition.

The drama series focused on exploring the life of a fictional Venda chief Vhafuwi Azwindini, played by Gabriel Temudzani, and his family and how his rule affected the village and different relations he had with his family.

After airing its last episode on Tuesday, Muvhango announced the end of the soapie in a tweet saying, “end of the road for Muvhango, thank you for watching all these years”, leaving bittersweet emotions among viewers.

“SABC2 will take Muvhango viewers down memory lane with the broadcast of the retro episodes of this iconic soapie. Muvhango debuted in 1997, broadcasting once a week and grew to become a daily soapie. As part of celebrating 30 years of democracy, SABC2 will broadcast Muvhango starting from season 1 and provide an opportunity to showcase the historical moments of this iconic production to audiences who may not have seen the show from the beginning,” SABC publicist Caroline Phalakatshela said.

Muvhango is the first Tshivenda TV drama and has presented South African citizens who have not travelled to Venda with an opportunity to have a closer look at one of the most beautiful places in the country.

“The episodes aim to celebrate the success Muvhango has been to the SABC and South Africans. Having been on air for 27 years is a huge milestone and reflects the remarkable talent of the cast and crew and its management team,” Phalakatshela said.

Many took to social media and posted old clips of the show, reminiscing about some of their favourite moments and characters, such as KK Mulaudzi, James, Azwindini Mukwevho, Dubsie and Thandaza.

While some were happy the soapie came to an end, loyal viewers were devastated that the only show that represented the Venda tribe and culture came to its conclusion.

Here are more reactions from X:

