Entertainment

Kwaito legend to celebrate a 'fun, fulfilling' 30 years in music industry

By KGOMOTSO MOGANEDI - 05 July 2024 - 06:28
Thebe is to celebrate three decades in the music industry.
Image: Via Afternoon Express

Legendary kwaito singer Thebe Mogane, known mononymously as Thebe, is set to celebrate 30 years in the music industry.

Known for his dance songs like Lenyora, Bula Buti and Groovers Prayer, to name but a few from his 12 albums, Thebe is set to celebrate his music journey in Durban at the weekend. 

Speaking to Sowetan's sister publication TshisaLIVE, Thebe said it has been a fun and fulfilling ride being in the music industry. “I have 120 songs on iTunes, I say it's a journey to celebrate my hard work of good music over the years. Of course, I've witnessed the ups and downs in the music scene but that hasn't resulted in me calling it quits, so I'm not quitting – I'm soldiering on,” he said.

Despite having taken a break from releasing music, he said he was never worried about remaining relevant and was now cooking up something special in the studio.

“This weekend I'll be celebrating my three decades in the music scene. I'm going to record the Legacy album which will be going with my documentary for the 30 years in music.”

Thebe shared his sentiments on the status of South African music. “I'm really happy with it. I think people are getting value for what they are doing. They get to own their masters and they cut out the middle man, hence I'm working with the younger generation like Kabza De Small and the late DJ Sumbody,” he said.

The veteran musician told TshisaLIVE kwaito was still a relevant genre. “Kwaito will never die. It is part of South Africa and a part of me. I consider myself a kwaito musician and my album has kwaito songs on it,” he said.

