SPOTLIGHT | Eddie Murphy back in action; midyear sports festival on ESPN Africa

Spotlight heads out this week to cover ESPN Africa’s new slate, attends the premiere of legendary Axel F’s new movie release, and covers all you need to know about upcoming cinema releases.

In Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, streaming on Netflix, we bring you a nostalgic blast from the past from Eddie Murphy — who is showing no signs of slowing down — in this fourth instalment of the legendary Beverly Hills Cop comedy franchise.

Axel’s trusted detective crew, with returning cast Judge Reinhold and John Ashton, join forces to turn up the heat on a conspiracy when Axel’s daughter’s life is threatened. Trying to help exonerate an innocent man is a new partner (Taylour Paige), and a police captain (Kevin Bacon) who join the mix in this satirical action-packed comedy. Look out for Spotlight’s coverage of the South African premiere this past week.

The heat is being turned up during our winter months with a thrilling high-action new line-up for midyear viewing pleasure on ESPN Africa (DStv Ch 218). It’s now the home of the American Major League Cricket action; tennis fans can look forward to an 8-part documentary series, In the Arena: Serena Williams; the Academy Award-winning 30 for 30 series; and the continuation of the National Woman’s Soccer League coverage. Spotlight presenter Collette Prince joined in the fun, showcasing the exciting upcoming slate this past week, including an interview with SA national team soccer legend Janine van Wyk.

There are must-see movies ahead, coming to cinemas. Don’t miss Spotlight’s selection: Red One (November 15) an action comedy featuring Dwayne Johnson, Lucy Liu and Chris Evans; the horror sequel Smile 2 (October 18) and the fantasy drama Here (December 6), heralded as the most original film in years from creative genius Robert Zemeckis in a story that travels through multiple generations, capturing the human experience via groundbreaking filmmaking.