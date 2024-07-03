Entertainment

WATCH | Support artists so they don't borrow money like I did - Makhadzi

By GUGU PHANDLE - 03 July 2024 - 11:47
Makhadzi arrives at OR Tambo Airport with her BET Award.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Following her big win at the BET Music Awards in Los Angeles California on Sunday evening, singer Makhadzi said SA artists needed more support. 

Makhadzi won big at the awards, scooping the Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act award. 

The singer landed in OR Tambo on Wednesday morning.  

On Tuesday it was reported that she borrowed money to attend the event, on her arrival Makhadzi said: "Support artists so they don't borrow money like I did." 

