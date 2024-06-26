Meanwhile, gamma operates from seven offices worldwide; it manages over 10,000 releases monthly through its proprietary platform, Vydia. This platform offers a full suite of creative and business services, including content creation, distribution, creative guidance and innovative payment solutions.
The Music Arena partners with top US label gamma
Focus on developing and growing artists and composers globally
Image: Kirby Lee
The Music Arena, the music division of Arena Holdings, has partnered with gamma, an American music label, in a hope to bridge the musical gap between African artists and international markets.
The Music Arena, through its iconic record label Gallo Records, curates the world’s most extensive collection of African music and is the oldest record label in Africa.
These relationships will further propel diverse artists to a global audience, amplifying diverse sounds and cultural narratives. The partnership between gamma and The Music Arena aims to empower artists and labels through adaptable structures while also providing cutting-edge distribution and marketing services, leveraging advanced technology and analytics.
The Music Arena CEO Antos Stella has expressed excitement about the partnership.
“The Music Arena is delighted to be partnering with gamma in a multi-faceted deal, which will grow our artists’ presence internationally as well as represent gamma’s artists on the network operators’ platforms in Africa. Our focus remains on developing and growing our artists and composers globally,” said Stella.
The Music Arena’s footprint spans SA, Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana and the US, epitomising a commitment to nurturing musical excellence through a strategic network that bridges diverse cultures, fostering innovation and collaboration.
Meanwhile, gamma operates from seven offices worldwide; it manages over 10,000 releases monthly through its proprietary platform, Vydia. This platform offers a full suite of creative and business services, including content creation, distribution, creative guidance and innovative payment solutions.
Founded by CEO Larry Jackson and president Ike Youssef, gamma is a cutting-edge media and technology enterprise that is set to revolutionise how artist-entrepreneurs create, distribute and monetise their content.
Gamma collaborates with famous international artists like Snoop Dogg, Usher, French Montana, Sexyy Red, Russ and Rick Ross among others. The company is also involved in high-profile projects like the soundtrack for the movie The Color Purple in partnership with entertainment company Warner Bros. Pictures and WaterTower Music.
The company launched officially in SA earlier this month, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter.
Mzansi’s A-listers were also spotted at the launch. Among the notable artists gracing the stage were Blaq Diamond, the power couple Zinhle & Morda, vocalist and producer Makhosi, and DJ Bongz, each adding their unique flair to the unforgettable event.
Africa and Middle East managing director and president at gamma, Sipho Dlamini, said: “The Music Arena holds an iconic Southern African catalogue and operates powerful media platforms that have transformed the entertainment industry.
“In just 15 months, gamma has delivered impactful moments like Usher’s album and Super Bowl performance, and the release of Snoop Dogg’s Deathrow Records catalogue. Gamma aims to bring more African talent to the global music market and better represent international talent in Africa. We are excited about this partnership and its potential for our markets,” said Dlamini.
