Fashion designer, entrepreneur Manyisa pushes through to make his passion for fashion work

Townships are filled with frustrated unemployed youth, which is one of the biggest challenges facing SA as most youth find it hard to navigate life’s complexities while trying to find jobs.
Many creatives suffer and their talent goes to waste. However, Manyisa pushed through to make his passion for fashion work for him, while inviting other local creatives to collaborate.
Manyisa highlighted the importance of initiatives such pop-up markets to be visible in communities, and the relevance it has in bridging the gap between creatives and locals. It’s crucial for a local creative to be known by their community first. Charity begins at home.
With a month after elections and as the country steers towards a government of national unity, Manyisa says the government can do more to support local businesses, “especially young entrepreneurs like me operating in a township”.
“It’s high time we valued local crafts or businesses and helped it get onto the right platforms by investing in infrastructure & financial stability. We need shops in these big malls and safe sites in our communities,” said Manyisa.
Image: Xolani Ntuli
Arts and culture is a lifestyle for some and a business for others, and there are those who find unique ways to blend the two.
Mpilo Gumede Manyisa, 29, from Dobsonville in Soweto, is an up-and-coming fashion designer and entrepreneur who stands out as a hustler who’s turned his passion into a business when he launched his pop-up market during youth month.
Manyisa specialises in the design of African print fabrics and other fabrics, for day-to-day wear and traditional clothing. His pop-ups, where he showcases his work, happen on the first weekend of every month at the Dobsonville Hostel in Soweto.
The initiative has brought people from as far as Witbank and Krugersdorp, who’ve shown great interest in his talent and beautiful crafts. “I can safely say the launch was a success and the future is promising,” said Manyisa.
Image: Xolani Ntuli
Image: Xolani Ntuli
