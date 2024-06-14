I Do… Don’t I? follows Zola and Mbali through the growing pains of changing relationships, friendships, and commitments. Set between Joburg and Kigali, capital of Rwanda, personal desires collide with expectations in this emotional quest for a fairytale ending.
Your chance to win a R500 book voucher from Exclusive Books
Exclusive Books is celebrating Youth Month by giving one lucky SMag reader a R500 book voucher. Enter now
Celebrate this Youth Month with these young, up-and-coming authors starting their careers and making a name for themselves in the world of books.
Piglet by Lottie Hazell
Piglet follows a bride-to-be with a ferocious appetite which swells as her anxieties grow over marrying a man who doesn’t treat her well.
Piglet knows that her fiancé is keeping something from her, and her anxieties worsen when the secret is revealed two weeks before the wedding. Piglet balances family expectations, work stress and her quest to make the perfect cake as she unravels before her wedding. Piglet is Lottie Hazell’s first novel; she's a foodie, board game designer and writer.
I Do… Don’t I? by Zibu Sithole
After the success of her debut, The Thing with Zola, Zibu Sithole has returned with another cozy romance. Sithole is a former journalist, author and mother who has been surrounded by the arts since childhood – inspiring her to pursue her passion for storytelling as an author.
I Do… Don’t I? follows Zola and Mbali through the growing pains of changing relationships, friendships, and commitments. Set between Joburg and Kigali, capital of Rwanda, personal desires collide with expectations in this emotional quest for a fairytale ending.
Womb City by Tlotlo Tsamaase
Tlotlo Tsamaase is a Motswana author currently pursuing a master's of fine arts in creative writing at Chapman University (in the US), with a collection of poems and short stories under her belt, along with her debut novel, Womb City. We follow Nelah as she explores motherhood, memory, and a woman’s right to her own body.
After a drug-fuelled night out ends in a car accident, a desperate crime and a buried body, Nelah is trying to keep her secrets buried or risk losing everything.
