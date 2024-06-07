The 37-year-old star said she had been working on building her record label during her absence from the music industry she was focusing on building her record label Bucie Pty Ltd.
“Music is my life, so it naturally takes up most of my time. However, I've also been focusing on my record label, Bucie Pty Ltd, and planning to grow my business to support emerging artists. Additionally, I enjoy spending quality time with my family and exploring new creative ventures.”
Asked if her record label will recruit artists, she said: “Only God knows what the future holds for me in the music scene. Throughout my journey, God has always been at the centre of how I've moved, and I continue to pay Him honour for the gift of my voice and the healing it brings through music. As I navigate the path ahead, I trust in His guidance and remain grateful for the opportunities that lie ahead.”
Bucie said it's crucial for her to create safe spaces within the industry, and she envisions the business offering this.
Music is my life: Bucie speaks of her comeback, record label
Singer also reunites with long-time producer Demor
Image: Supplied
Bucie Nqwiliso, who has a successful music catalogue with songs including Easy To Love, Love Me Right, Shela and more, shocked music fans by taking a break after tying the knot in 2016.
However, the mother of four is back with a bang and excitedly shared with TshisaLIVE her latest song , Faithful, which was released on May 24.
She is also back working with her long-time producer Demor Sikhosana.
“We're staying true to our musical identities while also incorporating current sounds. This blend creates a unique and memorable experience for our listeners. You can expect a sense of nostalgia as Demor and I have always had great working chemistry.
"I'm grateful to everyone who has listened to Faithful and for the positive sentiments I've been receiving,” she said.
Sexy Bucie announces her arrival
Bucie said it's crucial for her to create safe spaces within the industry, and she envisions the business offering this.
Bucie opens up about her pregnancy: I'm comfortable and blessed
“I aim to connect with women-led creatives, agencies and businesses, fostering an environment where artists can thrive and feel supported, to create safe spaces I wish we had when we started out with my peers.”
She is proud of the state of the music industry in the country.
Bucie said the youth, in particular, have taken the lead in expressing creativity, not waiting for things to be defined for them.
“This has resulted in a bigger noise and impact, as seen with the global takeover of genres like amapiano. The power of uniting as creatives has become evident, showcasing the strength and influence of our music industry on a global scale.”
– TshisaLIVE
